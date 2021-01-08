You Can Buy a Replica of Jennifer Lopez's Iconic Jungle-Print Versace Dress on TheRealReal

Fashionistas: get your credit cards ready. A replica of one of the most iconic dresses in fashion history — Jennifer Lopez's jungle-print Versace Grammys gown — is up for sale now on the luxury consignment reseller site, TheRealReal. But, unsurprisingly, the famous frock comes with a pretty high pricetag.

The dress, which appears to be a recreation of the unforgettable, nearly-naked design that Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards (which was so buzzy at the time, it inspired the launch of Google Images), is listed at $4,995 on TheRealReal and described as being in "pristine" condition.

While the design has become known for its plunging neckline dropping down to the naval, this set includes a matching strapped jungle-print bodysuit to be worn underneath for additional modesty. Lopez famously recreated her fashion moment nearly two decades later during Versace’s Spring 2020 fashion show in Milan.

According to TheRealReal listing, the 100% silk gown comes in a U.S. size 4 and only one is available to purchase.

Though the dress caused a stir on the 2000 Grammys red carpet, Lopez wasn't the first to don the design. The original iteration was worn by model Amber Valletta when she opened Versace's Spring/Summer 2000 runway show, but hers was a shorter, knee-length style. Donatella Versace also wore the dress herself at the "Rock Style"-themed Met Gala in 1999 and Spice Girl Geri Haliwell sported the tropical design on a red carpet a month before Lopez.

Surprisingly enough, when J.Lo chose to wear the Versace gown, the look was pulled together very last minute because she was busy filming The Wedding Planner with Matthew McConaughey. “Usually if you come to a fitting of mine, there’s like tons of dresses. But this day, the day of the Grammys, we really had a choice between two dresses,” Lopez said. “One was kind of like a white dress and the other was the Versace jungle-print dress.”