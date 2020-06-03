Jennifer Lopez Has Worn These Best-Selling Comfy Flip-Flops for Years

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When we think of hoop earrings and glamorously oversized sunglasses, one celebrity immediately comes to mind: Jennifer Lopez. But despite what we can only imagine is a treasure trove of designer jewelry and shades in J.Lo’s closet, there’s another surprisingly affordable accessory that the multi-hyphenated style star has been low-key wearing for years. The best part? It’s on Amazon for as little as $14.

If you’re not familiar with Havaianas flip-flops, let us (and Jennifer Lopez) introduce you. The Brazilian footwear brand, established in 1962, is the label behind the very first (and now iconic) flip-flop sandal, which was inspired by the Japanese Zori sandal. Havaianas has since grown to become one of the largest and most well-known flip-flop brands in the world. With its comfortable rubber soles, colorful designs, and affordable price tags, Havaianas are loved by people in over 60 countries.

With that being said, it should come as no surprise that J.Lo has been a longtime fan of the footwear brand — and she’s not the only one. Other celebrities like Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Kendall Jenner (just to name a few) have been spotted wearing the brand’s recognizable rubber sandals while out and about, traveling, and hitting the beach over the years.

With summer finally here, there’s no better time to refresh your sandal collection than now, and no better style to do it with than a pair of these comfy celeb-loved flip-flops. Luckily, you can score a pair of Havaianas slim-style flip-flops on Amazon starting at just $14. Not only is this style sleek, comfortable, and available in over 30 colors, but it’s the best-seller in its category on Amazon.

There are plenty of other fun styles of Havaianas sandals available on Amazon, too, from a metallic floral print to a summer-ready tropical style. No matter which pair you choose, Havaianas will have you walking around in style and comfort all summer long without breaking the bank.

