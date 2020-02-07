Jennifer Lopez may have not yet revealed when her wedding to Alex Rodriguez is happening, but the star’s go-to hair pro Chris Appleton is already brainstorming bridal hairstyles for the big day.

“That seems to be the next thing everyone’s talking about!” Appleton tells PEOPLE at the Hollywood Beauty Awards, which he hosted on Thursday night in Los Angeles. “Oh my God, the stakes are always high with J.Lo.”

While Appleton says he doesn’t “even know when [the wedding] is,” he promises that the hairstyle he creates for Lopez will be unforgettable. “I will definitely turn it out of the park and give her something to work with [depending on] what she wants to do [and] what the dress is,” he says. “I will definitely make sure it’s something amazing. Let’s wait and see.”

Appleton has been the mastermind behind Lopez’s trendsetting hair looks, including the voluminous bombshell curls she wore for her iconic Super Bowl performance with Shakira on Feb. 2.

“It was probably the most surreal experience,” Appleton says of styling Lopez’s hair for the Super Bowl. “Then I remember obviously the video where I’m brushing her hair and I went to go in for one last brush and I saw her do that snap. You know, that quick one and I thought, ‘Oh she’s got this, she’s in the zone.’ And she got on that podium, the Empire State Building and it went off and I was like, ‘This is it. The world’s going to see what we’ve been working on for months.'”

Appleton remembers how quiet and nervous both J.Lo and her team got as they walked onto the football field minutes before the performance. “That walk out to the field kind of felt like we were the football players because you’re going to face the world. It was insane,” he says.

Even Lopez’s fiancé seemed a bit nervous for her. “J.Lo was walking up and down. We all left the trailer that we were in and she was pacing up and down. Alex was standing there and I said, ‘Are you all right mate? How’s it going?'” Appleton says. “And he’s like, ‘Yeah, it’s good, good. It’s going to be great. Yeah, it’s fine.’ I think he was really nervous. None of us could talk.”

After her performance, Lopez shared a sweet video with Shakira embracing on stage as fireworks continue to go off in the background.

“LOVE this moment with me and @shakira literally seconds after we went off air!!” Lopez captioned the post. “We were so happy!”

The women made history by being the first two Latinas to co-headline the halftime show at the Super Bowl. Shakira started the night performing a medley of her hits including “Whenever, Wherever” and “Hips Don’t Lie,” while Lopez stunned the crowd pole dancing before “Waiting for Tonight” and enlisting her daughter Emme for “Let’s Get Loud.”

