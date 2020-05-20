Jennifer Lopez's Gym Selfie Goes Viral When Fans Question 'Masked' Mystery Man - Here's the Truth

A source close to Jennifer Lopez tells PEOPLE the story behind the mysterious man that fans spotted in the background of the star's latest gym selfie

Nothing seemed out of the ordinary when Jennifer Lopez posted a fiery gym mirror selfie that showed off her washboard abs and toned arms. But before long, eagle-eyed fans had the photo going viral after they spotted what appeared to be a masked man peering through the window over Lopez's right shoulder.

"What's up with JLo's IG pic here? What's with the dude in the back? They keep deleting comments asking about him," one fan tweeted. Another fan asked, "WHAT IS THIS?!?! WHO IS THIS?!"

More fans called out the man who seemed to be in the background in the comments of the star's Instagram post. "So are we not going to talk about the person behind her holding their mouth?" one person wrote.

"What’s with the man with his mouth covered in the back bedroom??!!" someone else commented.

However, a source close to Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez tells PEOPLE what fans saw was nothing more than a Zoom meeting in action on a laptop screen.

“Jen and Alex’s gym is attached to their office space. When they have a Zoom meeting, they project it on to a big screen," the insider says.

"You can see Alex’s arm in the photo (he’s wearing a blue shirt)," the source continues. "The man in the photo was a business associate on Zoom (on the big screen) and his hand was covering his mouth. That is not a mask.”

Lopez has yet to comment herself on the viral man spotted in the background.

Since she's been social distancing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Lopez told PEOPLE that she's been embracing a slower pace.

"I'm letting everything take a break — my hair, damaged from 20 years in the business; letting my nails breathe; and generally taking care of myself," she said. "We don’t want to come out of this without growing."

Along with Rodriguez, Lopez has been social distancing with the former baseball pro's daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, and her twins Emme and Max, 12, at their home in Florida. To help her get through this uncertain time, she says she’s been leaning on meditation, prayer and routine.