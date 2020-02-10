Image zoom Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

If you missed Jennifer Lopez on the Oscars red carpet Sunday night — we feel you. But luckily, we still got a standout style moment from the megastar.

Lopez — who earned a best supporting actress nod for Hustlers at the SAG Awards, Critics’ Choice Awards and Golden Globes but was snubbed by the Academy, much to the disappointment of fans and critics alike — still managed to make a fashion statement on Sunday night despite not walking the 2020 Oscars red carpet.

One week after her ground-breaking Super Bowl performance, the 50-year-old singer and actress shared a mirror pic wearing a strappy sequin gown with a sexy cutout and a daring slit up the side. The glamorous v-neck style, which she teamed with peep-toe platform heels and diamond jewels, was a quintessential choice for Lopez.

Lopez left us guessing about which after party she attended, simply calling it an “Oscars bash” on her Instagram Story.

The multi-hyphenate performer also posted a close-up photo on her main Instagram feed, showing off her big bouncy curls and signature bronzy glow, as well as the beautiful embroidery work on the gown.

“✨ Dance the night away, live your life and stay young on the floor. ✨@chrisappleton1@scottbarnescosmetics @tombachik@marielhaenn @robzangardi,” Lopez captioned the behind-the-scenes snap.

Before the nominations were announced, Lopez had generated considerable Oscar-buzz for her performance as Ramona since the premiere of the film in September — especially after receiving nominations at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the Critics’ Choice Awards.

After the nominations went live in January, many fans spoke out about the snub on Twitter and actor Tyler Perry told the press he was “upset” by Lopez’s absence from the list.

“I’m upset, man,” Perry told a pap who asked him how he was doing in a video captured by TMZ. “J.Lo didn’t get nominated, are you kidding me? J.Lo and Awkwafina didn’t get nominated. She should have gotten nominated. That’s crazy.”

Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers

The 50-year-old producer seemingly called out the stark lack of diversity among the nominations, which included snubs for Lupita Nyong’o and Awkwafina. Nyong’o, a Kenyan-Mexican actress born in Mexico, missed out on a nomination for Best Actress for Us, while Awkwafina similarly failed to secure a nomination for Best Actress in The Farewell.

The women who did receive nods for Best Supporting Actress include Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Laura Dern (Marriage Story) Florence Pugh (Little Women), Johansson (Jojo Rabbit) and Margot Robbie (Bombshell).

Dern ultimately took home the award on Sunday night for her role as a divorce attorney in the critically acclaimed film, which also stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver.