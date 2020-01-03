Jennifer Lopez Wears Her Christmas Gift from A-Rod (Emerald Earrings!) on the Red Carpet

Jennifer Lopez brought her fashion A-game to her first red carpet of the decade.

The 50-year-old actress, who was honored with the Palm Springs Film Festival Gala’s Spotlight Award for her performance in Hustlers, radiated glamour as she modeled a strapless high-low Richard Quinn gown covered in a pretty pastel pink and green floral print. The feminine gown featured a full skirt and long train, which added an extra element of drama to the look.

Lopez accessorized the gown with matching baby pink Casadei pumps and a Tyler Ellis envelope clutch, but what truly made a statement were the glitzy (and sentimental) earrings she wore on full-display thanks to the sleek bun up-do hairstylist Chris Appleton created.

To complete her ensemble, Lopez donned the opulent earrings that fiancé Alex Rodriguez, 44, gifted the star on Christmas morning. The statement baubles, which the former baseball pro purchased from Miami-based jeweler Vivid Diamonds, feature five pear-cut diamonds arranged in the shape of a butterfly and one large pear-cut emerald dangling from them.

Rodriguez posted an adorable photo of Lopez opening the present on Christmas morning looking completely surprised, along with another pic of them kissing in front of the tree and Lopez wearing the jewels. “Merry Christmas everyone ❤️💚,” he captioned the photos.

Lopez’s future husband isn’t just an expert gift-giver — he has also cemented his status as one of the best Instagram husbands in Hollywood.

As Lopez modeled her gorgeous look on the red carpet on Thursday night, Rodriguez made sure to step to the side and snap a few pics of his own while photographers took their photos of the actress.

During the ceremony, Rodriguez shared a sweet selfie with Lopez from backstage as she waited to receive her award.

“Waiting backstage before Jennifer receives the Palm Springs International Film Festival Spotlight Award,” he captioned the photo. “From the moment I first saw @hustlersmovie I knew this was a special role. She crushed it as Ramona and is deserving of every accolade that comes from it. Her talent is only matched by her passion to be the best and I am constantly in awe of her. #Superstar #CongratsBaby #TeAmo.”

Lopez also earned a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actress for her performance as Ramona in Hustlers. Hours after the nominations were announced last months, the star shared an intimate selfie video to her fans to express her gratitude for the honor.

“I’m just waking up and I just heard that I got nominated,” she said in the recording. “Oh my god, it’s been 20 years since Selena. I’ll see you at the Globes!”

Could not be prouder to be recognized by the HFPA. Hustlers was a labor of love, sweat and perseverance written, directed, produced, edited and starring a group of bad-ass women. I am proud and honored to represent them and this film!!!! ♥️ #HustlersMovie #ramona pic.twitter.com/PapHE5PDps — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) December 9, 2019

The nomination for Hustlers marks her second Globes nod. She scored her first nomination for her lead performance as the singer Selena in the 1997 biopic of the Latin performer.