Jennifer Lopez Gives Peek at 'Hummingbird Christmas' Style, Including Gown She Wore for Ben Affleck Duet!

"To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love," Lopez wrote in her On the JLo newsletter of her 2022 holiday style theme

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on December 26, 2022 01:20 PM
J.Lo wore over the Christmas holiday including a Gucci dress
Photo: Jennifer Lopez/instagram, Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez decked out the holidays in style with a special theme this year.

The Marry Me star, 53, shared photos from her holiday celebrations on the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter, and announced that she centered her Christmas theme and style this year around the idea of the hummingbird.

"To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love," Lopez wrote in her newsletter. "... They're also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses. I identify with them, but more than anything whenever I see one, I feel like it's a sign from God that everything is going to be OK."

J.Lo wore over the Christmas holiday including a Gucci dress
Jennifer Lopez/instagram

She even decorated her Christmas tree with silver and gold hummingbirds and teal blue ornaments, which she matched in photos posted to Instagram with a similar teal blue dress with red ribbon motifs. The collar and cuffs on the dress were white with a flower motif, which she complemented with white floral earrings and red, patent leather ankle-strap platforms.

"So, I decided this year that the hummingbird would be a perfect theme," she said, adding that she wrote a song called "Hummingbird" for her new album. "We have blended families, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and triple the chaos!!"

Lopez also admitted that the bird influenced her outfit for the star-studded holiday bash she threw with Ben Affleck, 50, at their Los Angeles home earlier this month.

"I also picked hummingbird colors for my holiday party dress this year," she wrote. "It's a Gucci dress that I've had in my closet which I bought a year ago and I've been waiting for the perfect occasion to wear. I thought it was perfect for our Hummingbird Christmas Party."

The extravagant floor-length silk gown featured what appeared to be fan or wing patterns in several hues of silver, teal and green across the span of the long-sleeved dress. The sleeves of the dress poofed around her wrist transitioning into velvet black cuffs and a silver pattern detailed the high neckline of the dress. She accessorized the dress with silver drop earrings and wore her hair up in an elegant ponytail.

J.Lo wore over the Christmas holiday including a Gucci dress
Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez

The actress and singer went all out for the first holiday season she shared with Affleck since tying the knot with him earlier this year.

"For the past 8 years we've been doing a Christmas Edition Taco Tuesday, where we get together and dress up and sing Christmas carols," Lopez said in her newsletter. "This was the first time in a long time we were able to get together with people that we haven't seen in forever. The party was filled with family, friends, colleagues, and people we've known from over the years. We sang and danced and had the most amazing time."

Several videos from the party popped up on social media including a video of Lopez leading the crowd in a sweet rendition of "Jingle Bells," and holding the microphone out to those gathered around.

Her beau Affleck also got in on the fun, taking over the mic for a performance of John Legend's "By Christmas Eve." In another video, he and Lopez were captured sharing a sweet smooch and embrace.

The couple tied the knot on July 16, during a private Las Vegas ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel, and then held a second wedding to celebrate with family on friends on Aug. 20.

"It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other," Lopez told PEOPLE earlier this year of her and Affleck's second chance at love.

She added, "We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions."

