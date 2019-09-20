Jennifer Lopez Rocks Head-to-Toe Sally LaPointe (Including a Huge Hat) During Milan Fashion Week

She’s still Jenny from the Block, but that isn’t stopping her from taking Milan by storm during Fashion Week.

Jennifer Lopez stepped out in the Italian city on Thursday wearing a Sally LaPointe look straight off the designer’s Spring 2020 runway, from head to toe.

The 50-year-old singer, dancer and actress‘s fashion-forward ensemble — the Look 11 — included a drape-style long-sleeved mesh top in mauve above matching high-waisted, belted trousers.

Lopez finished the chic look with a runway-custom over-sized hat and half-clear heels, carrying a large tan handbag.

The Hustlers star was photographed later that evening in a similar-style hat, this time in a bright orange color, which she used to accessorize a trench-coat dress in the same hue that was cinched at the waist with a long belt. She again carried a big handbag, in the same orange color as the rest of her outfit.

Lopez has a long history of setting fashion trends — in fact, her style is so on point that Fashion Nova debuted a Halloween costume this year inspired by one of her most iconic red-carpet looks.

The retailer just released its Halloween costume line-up this week, featuring what looks like a replica of Lopez’s plunging, tropical-print Versace dress from the 2000 Grammy Awards that retails for $70.

Alongside that memorable outfit and one inspired by Madonna‘s gold cone-top corset she wore on her Blond Ambition tour, Fashion Nova is bringing back its purple cut-out jumpsuit inspired by Selena — whom Lopez portrayed in a 1997 biopic — from last Halloween.

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez (L) and Fashion Nova's costume Charbonneau/BEI/Shutterstock; FashionNova

Hustlers, Lopez’s newest film project, exceeded expectations to open to an estimated $33.2 million across 3,250 theaters as of this past Monday following its Sept. 13 premiere.

It marks career highs for both of its leading ladies, Lopez and Constance Wu, and is the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer’s best live-action opening ever, coming in at over $10 million ahead of her previous record-holder: 2005’s Monster-in-Law.

Newer box-office draw Wu, 37, also earned her biggest opening weekend to date, with Hustlers beating the $26.5 million debut of Crazy Rich Asians.