Jennifer Lopez Gets 'B' Manicure in Honor of Ben Affleck — and It Matches Her Engagement Ring

Jennifer Lopez is showing her love for fiancé Ben Affleck with a custom manicure.

On Tuesday, celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik shared a photo of the manicure which included a gold cross design with "B" for Affleck, 49, and "J" for Lopez, 52 on her ring finger. The design also featured a gold heart on her middle finger.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"If you know… then you know 🏹 Jen and Ben forever #couplesgoals for the boss @jlo #nailsbytombachik," Bachik shared.

The manicure was a perfect match to her gorgeous green diamond engagement ring.

In April, the music superstar opened up about the diamond's unique color in her On the JLo newsletter shortly after getting engaged.

"I always say the color green is my lucky color," Loped shared at the time, pointing to the iconic jungle-print Versace gown she wore to the 2000 Grammys. "Maybe you can remember a certain green dress."

"I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green," she continued.

Lopez's manicure is not the first time that the Marry Me star gave a nod to her on-again romance with Affleck.

In August 2021, Lopez was spotted wearing a "BEN" necklace while roaming the streets of Portofino, Italy months after the pair rekindled their romance. The Foundrae piece was gifted to her by Affleck.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Foundrae creative director and co-founder Beth Bugdaycay told PEOPLE that Lopez's piece is from the celeb-loved jewelry line, custom-designed by Affleck himself. She said she was thrilled to see Lopez in the pieces, "To me, Foundrae is about empowerment and self-expression and Jennifer embodies that."

Bugdaycay also told E! that they considered several other designs for the necklace, like "blossoms [that] are fed with passion and continue to bloom, even in darkness, against adversity ... and [a] thorn is the risk we assume for something we love, for living life fully without reserve."

Lopez wore the special jewelry in a series of photos on Instagram on her 52nd birthday — including a shot of her and Ben engaged in that passionate kiss. The "Jenny from the Block" singer wore a red-and-gold triangle bikini paired with a brightly-colored caftan, additional gold jewelry, and a sunhat. Meanwhile, Affleck sported a casual button-up top.

"5 2 … what it do …💗," she wrote alongside the romantic images.