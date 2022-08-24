Jennifer Lopez Wore Over $2 Million Worth of Diamonds and Pearls During Georgia Wedding

The cost of Jennifer Lopez's stunning wedding jewelry worn during her star-studded ceremony to Ben Affleck is not for the faint of heart!

Lopez, 53, who wore three striking Ralph Lauren dresses during her Georgia wedding celebration on Saturday, Aug. 20, with husband Affleck, 50, also wore over $2 million worth of diamond jewels and pearls.

For her ceremony look, the superstar walked down the aisle wearing a pair of jeweler Mikimoto's "$53,000 classic white South Sea cultured pearl earrings with diamonds set in platinum," per Page Six Style. She paired the glam with a pearl and diamond floral ring by the designer that retails for $39,000.

Her dress was equally a vision, as over 1,000 handkerchiefs were attached to the gown by hand to create a voluminous ruffle skirt and "to make an ethereal version of Ralph Lauren's classic turtleneck column dress," according to Vogue. She added a cathedral-length veil to the regal look.

On The JLo

During their reception, Lopez changed from the first set of earrings to a pair of Mikimoto pearl-and-diamond studs worth $85,000. Her second look, a chandelier pearl gown, featured micro-pleats of silk tulle, pearl embellishments and Swarovski crystal detailing. Thirty artisans worked to hand-embroider the one-of-a-kind, open-back design across 700 hours.

John Russo/OntheJLo

For her third look, Lopez took the cake with a pair of custom made, 27-carat cluster pear shaped diamond earrings from Samer Halimeh worth a whopping $2 million.

The bride's third custom Ralph Lauren gown featured a sleek mermaid silhouette and a removable hood. The look also had a keyhole neckline embellished with Swarovski crystals of varying sizes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lopez and Affleck first began dating in July 2002 and got engaged that November. They later postponed their September 2003 wedding. They rekindled their relationship close to two decades later in 2021, with Lopez telling PEOPLE, "It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other."

Affleck proposed to Lopez in April with a gorgeous green diamond ring, a color that is particularly symbolic to her.

The couple's wedding celebration, where they exchanged vows during a 45-minute ceremony in front of 135 friends and family members, was hosted at Affleck's 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve and officiated by life coach and author Jay Shetty.

A source told PEOPLE that the location holds a special meaning to the couple. "Ben bought the property 20 years ago when they were engaged first time around," the insider said. "They have a special connection there, and his 50th birthday was last week so it made sense to do it there and then."