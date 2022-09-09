Jennifer Lopez Paired a Breezy Maxi Dress with $620 Fuzzy Platform Slides

Jennifer Lopez knows how to keep cool and comfortable, especially when it comes to footwear.

The Marry Me actress, 53, was photographed hand-in-hand with her husband Ben Affleck, 50, in Los Angeles over the weekend, which like most of the rest of the country, was experiencing a heat wave. To keep cool and stylish, Lopez opted for a breezy white maxi dress. She carried her trusty Dior Book Tote and finished the look with a somewhat unexpected shoe choice: a pair of shearling slides.

Upon further inspection, we've determined they appear to be a pair of $620 adidas x Gucci platform slides. The designer-meets-athleisure shoes are a standout with their white rubber soles and cherry red shearling upper — which reminds us more of a slipper — that's decorated with the iconic GG and adidas logos.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gone are the days of reserving your slippers for indoor wear only. The plush slip-ons have become something of a fashion phenomenon as of late, with plenty of celebrities proving they're not meant to be confined to your home. Like J.Lo's pair, many are designed with elevated foam soles that have traction, making them an easy (not to mention cozy) pick for walking your dog, running errands, and wherever else the day may carry you.

Best of all? You don't have to shell out hundreds of dollars for a pair, because we found several similar styles. Ugg makes a number of slipper-like slides that have chunky soles that can be worn outside, and it happens to be a brand Lopez has worn repeatedly over the years, too. You can score the Fluffita slipper and Disco slide both on sale for under $60 right now at Gilt.

The most affordable pick of the bunch is this pair of criss-cross slides that are now only $42. There's also this extra fuzzy platform pair from Amazon that's only $50.

Keep scrolling to shop more slipper-like slides inspired by Jennifer Lopez to keep your feet cool and stylish heading into fall.

Gilt

Buy It! Ugg Fluffita Suede Slipper, $48.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! Ugg Disco Slide Suede Slide, $55.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com

Zappos

Buy It! Fireside by Dearfoams Benalla Shearling Double Band Slide, $54.95 (orig. $85); zappos.com

Zappos

Buy It! Koolaburra by Ugg Cameal Slide, $41.39–$42.35 (orig. $59.99); zappos.com

Amazon

Buy It! EZ Feet Genuine Shearling Breathable Slide Slippers, $49.99; amazon.com

