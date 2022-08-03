Yes, Jennifer Lopez Is Still Gallivanting Across Europe, and Her Italian Lunch Look Is One for the Books
It's no secret that Jennifer Lopez has great style, but European J.Lo is on a whole other level.
Unless you live under a rock, you saw Lopez, 53, gallivanting across Paris hand-in-hand with Ben Affleck, 49, in killer outfits last week. While her new husband has since returned to the States, J.Lo is still serving up stunning looks on the streets of Europe — but instead of the City of Love, she's now turning heads in Italy.
Most recently, the Marry Me actress wore a white Dolce & Gabbana A-line mini dress featuring flirty tie straps and a bold floral pattern, which wasn't a far cry from the Oscar de La Renta print she wore during the duo's Paris getaway. Lopez accessorized with chunky gold hoops, a Hermes wicker handbag, one of her countless pairs of oversized sunglasses, and sky-high Gucci wedges. She kept her hairstyle simple with a slicked-back bun to beat the Italian heat.
The singer's entire look screamed "Summer in Italy," which was fitting for her relaxing day spent enjoying lunch on the beautiful island of Capri. Although you might not have a European jaunt in the books, J.Lo's romantic dress will make an impression anywhere. Her exact pick costs over $1,000, but we found seven similar styles for way less.
The white background and bright floral print of this Topshop mini dress, which is on sale for $67, feels reminiscent of J.Lo's choice, but trendy ruffles give it its own pizazz. Likewise, while this flattering wrap dress includes feminine tie straps like Lopez's, a belted waist and structured bodice make it extra romantic.
Buy It! Topshop Floral Print Sleeveless Ruffle Minidress, $67.20 (orig. $74); nordstrom.com
Floral sundresses have always been a summer staple, but add in the bold colors and tie straps similar to J.Lo's, and you have a showstopping look on your hands. Below, shop more romantic dresses from Nordstrom, Amazon, Lulus, Revolve, and Lilly Pulitzer, and wear them anywhere you want to steal the show this season.
Buy It! MakeMeChic Shirred Floral Dress with Tie Straps, $34.99–$42.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Lulus Be a Wildflower White Floral Tie Strap Mini Dress, $47.20 (orig. $59); lulus.com
Buy It! ASOS Design Floral Print Open Back Mini Dress, $58; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Wayf Wrap Front Dress, $69; shopbop.com
Buy It! Lily Pulitzer Kailua Smocked Dress, $158; lillypulitzer.com
Buy It! Sundress Pippa Short Dress, $163; revolve.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Yes, Jennifer Lopez Is Still Gallivanting Across Europe, and Her Italian Lunch Look Is One for the Books
- Billie Eilish Showed Off Her Sunburn Blush Skills in an Instagram Mirror Selfie
- This Best-Selling Amazon Sports Bra Looks Like It's from a Pricey Brand, but It's on Sale for Only $13
- The Best-Selling Tote Bag That Meghan Markle and Jessica Alba Both Own Just Got a Genius Makeover