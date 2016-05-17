In case you needed yet another reminder of how hot Jennifer Lopez is (or a reminder of how she continues to defy her age at 46) the singer-slash-actress-slash-dancer-slash-designer-slash-life-goals-ambassador hit the NBC Upfronts in a tiny white dress with an impressively complicated bodice.

The Shades of Blue star wore a long-sleeve David Koma LWD (little white dress, for the unfamiliar) that featured chest cutouts clipped together by metal rings, giving us a glimpse at her ageless abs and gravity-defying décolletage. White pumps, diamond studs and a high pony completed the ensemble.

If you’re even a casual follower of JLo’s red carpet style, you might be having a slight case of déja vu at the moment. And from a casual scroll through her Instagram feed, you might be onto something: It seems the singer has been on an all-white kick (from casual tees to sexy dresses) as of late.

So what’s the deal with the star’s crisp, white designs? Well, perhaps she just pulled out all of her favorite summer styles from the back of her closet. Or she’s challenged herself to wear all of her woufits before summer officially kicks off on Memorial Day. Or, how about this: She just really likes to wear white dresses. But regardless of the reason, we can all agree she pulls them off, no matter how simple (or complicated, in today’s case) they are.

