See Jennifer Lopez's Beauty Prep for the L.A. Premiere of 'The Mother' (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lopez shares behind-the-scenes pictures of how she got ready for her premiere and the JLo Beauty products responsible for her forever glow

Jackie Fields
Published on May 12, 2023 04:43 PM
Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'The Mother'
Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Hot off the heels of another epic Met Gala appearance, Jennifer Lopez was back in full glam gear for the premiere of her Netflix movie The Mother on May 12.

While still in New York City, Lopez kicked off her promo tour in style, at one point rocking five show-stopping looks in a matter of hours. Next, Lopez, 53, headed west, where she lit up the carpet at the Los Angeles premiere in a custom Brunello Cucinelli sequined coat, top and skirt styled by dynamic duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

On glam, the JLo Beauty founder, 53, turned to makeup artist Ash K Holm, hairstylist Lorenzo Martin and manicurist Tom Bachik.

The multi-hyphenate star took PEOPLE exclusively inside her prep session, sharing the products she turned to for her premiere, plus what the past few weeks have been like, what she's looking forward to.

Jennifer Lopez getting ready for the premiere of The Mother at her home in Los Angeles, CA May 10th 2023
Ana Carballosa

"The past few weeks have been such a whirlwind! It's good to be back home," Lopez tells PEOPLE, adding that she's "looking forward to celebrating the premiere of The Mother on Friday — and Mother's Day on Sunday!"

And fans joked she was "mother-ing" in her sparkling two-piece look from the premiere, which Lopez says was no accident.

"I wanted to keep the makeup feeling sexy [and] sultry with a subtle edge when it came to the eye makeup to tie in with the character from my new film The Mother," Lopez says.

Jennifer Lopez getting ready for the premiere of The Mother at her home in Los Angeles, CA May 10th 2023
Ana Carballosa

Her beauty look began with what she has previously called the "glow in a bottle," JLo Beauty That JLo Glow Serum, a rich but not heavy hydrator which boosts radiance and lifts the skin on contact.

On top, Lopez smoothed on her JLo Beauty That Blockbuster Hydrating Cream, a staple in her nighttime regimen. The formula, which is packed with moisture-attracting hyaluronic acid, "feels so luxurious," Lopez has previously said.

jlo beauty

No prep is complete without an eye cream, and the JLo Beauty That Fresh Take Eye Cream is her No. 1 pick. The formula masks dark circles, smooths lines and it doesn't pill under makeup.

Last, but certainly not least, she used the JLo Body Firm + Flaunt to make sure her exposed abs and décolletage were just as red-carpet ready as her face.

Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'The Mother'
Jennifer Lopez. Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Lopez says creating her own line to address her wants and needs has made getting ready a breeze.

"With all the traveling that I do, it makes me realize that since launching JLo Beauty over two years ago, there's been a huge difference in how long my beauty prep takes."

"It's just shorter and easier — especially because of The Glow Serum which keeps my skin tight and glowing."


