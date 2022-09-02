Jennifer Lopez Dresses 'Country-Chic' for Post-Wedding Brunch — and Even Matches the Tablecloths

Jennifer Lopez is giving fans a deeper behind-the-scenes look at her Georgia wedding celebration with Ben Affleck

By
Published on September 2, 2022 04:55 PM
Jennifer Lopez ben affleck wedding
Jennifer Lopez. Photo: OnTheJLo and John Russo

Jennifer Lopez is sharing more details about her romantic Georgia wedding weekend to Ben Affleck.

In her On the JLo newsletter Thursday, Lopez — who walked down the aisle wearing a custom white Ralph Lauren gown with a long, flowing train and veil — shared a peek at some of the other looks she wore over the couple's multi-day celebration.

The singer and actress, 53, wrote that the day after their Saturday, Aug. 20 ceremony, which took place on Affleck's 87-acre compound outside Savannah, Georgia, they "all gathered for a yummy brunch by the lake."

In a photo from the meal, the JLo Beauty mogul is seen wearing a strapless, blue-and-white striped Ralph Lauren dress with a dramatic thigh-high slit. She paired the look with towering nude raffia platform Ralph Lauren sandals (on sale now!) and a beige fedora.

The blue in Lopez's dress was echoed in the day's decor, which included blue floral tablecloths and white flowers.

Affleck also went for a more casual, preppy vibe wearing a neutral-colored linen vest and pleated trousers over a white dress shirt. Lopez shared a sweet snap of her groom alongside his mom Christopher Anne Boldt.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> <a href="https://people.com/tag/ben-affleck/" data-inlink="true">Ben Affleck</a> Wedding
OnTheJLo and John Russo

But the fashion moments didn't stop there.

For the rehearsal dinner, Lopez chose a gold halter gown with a plunging neckline, paired with a matching clutch, gold cuff and platform heels.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> <a href="https://people.com/tag/ben-affleck/" data-inlink="true">Ben Affleck</a> Wedding
OnTheJLo and John Russo

On her actual wedding day Lopez pulled out all of the stops with three bridal gowns custom designed by Ralph Lauren.

She walked down the aisle in a "an ethereal version of Ralph Lauren's classic turtleneck column dress," according to Vogue, complete with a ruffle skirt attached with over 1,000 handkerchiefs to serve volume. She added to the elegance with a cathedral-length veil.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> <a href="https://people.com/tag/ben-affleck/" data-inlink="true">Ben Affleck</a> Wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. OnTheJLo and John Russo

Lopez then switched into a one-of-a-kind dress draped in pearl embellishments and Swarovski crystal detailing which was hand-embroidered by 30 artisans over the span of 700 hours.

The evening ended with Lopez in a mermaid silhouette dress featuring a keyhole neckline accented with Swarovski crystals, and a sheer, removable hood-like veil.

L: Caption . PHOTO: OnTheJLo and John Russo
R: Caption . PHOTO: John Russo/OntheJLo

"The dresses were dreamy… thank you Ralph Lauren 🤍," Lopez shared in a On the JLo newsletter, which included portraits of her glowing in the looks and sketches of the ensembles.

In Thursday's edition of the newsletter, Lopez teased that in her next email she might give even more details about their choices "decor-wise" as she designed it herself.

"For those who are interested in such things, I have a few details of what we did decor-wise on each of the three days," she said. "I designed it and could easily talk about it for days! I wanted each day to have its own personality but fit the setting we were in for the weekend: the vibes were down-home, rustic country-chic. Please let me know what you want to know or anything you're curious about and I will spam your in-box with answers in my next email."

Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
See Jennifer Lopez's Rehearsal Dinner Dress and Brunch Look from Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Ralph Lauren Wedding Dresses; On the JLO newsletter photos; On The JLo: Wedding Dress First Looks
See Jennifer Lopez's 3 'Dreamy' Ralph Lauren Wedding Dresses for Georgia Ceremony to Ben Affleck
jennifer lopez and ben affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck wedding
See New Photos of Ben Affleck in His Dapper Tuxedo at Georgia Wedding to Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding: See Every Beautiful Photo
Jennifer Lopez Wedding Dress August 2022
Jennifer Lopez Wore Over $2 Million Worth of Diamonds and Pearls During Georgia Wedding
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 10: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez Wears Show-Stopping Ralph Lauren Wedding Dress for Georgia Ceremony with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez wedding; Glam Squad; Bridal Shoes, Gift Bags
Get a Sneak Peek at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding Details, from Her Shoes to the Gift Bags
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Dress and Glam from Georgia Ceremony with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
Jennifer Lopez Shares the Decorative Details of Her Ga. Wedding to Ben Affleck — See the Photos
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck wedding
Jennifer Lopez Said Ben Affleck Quoted His Movie in Speech at Wedding Reception: 'How Perfect'
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
Jennifer Lopez Reveals New Photos from Georgia Wedding with Ben Affleck: 'This Is Heaven'
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
Jennifer Lopez Reveals She and Ben Affleck Faced 'Unexpected Setbacks' Before 'Perfect' Ga. Wedding
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Ben Affleck and His Mom from Their Georgia Wedding Celebration
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Stroll Hand in Hand as Italian Honeymoon Continues
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles special screening of "Marry Me" on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/WireImage)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Celebrate Wedding in Georgia Ceremony with Friends and Family