Jennifer Lopez Trades Sexy Dresses and Sky-High Heels for a Laid-Back Look at Recording Studio

Jennifer Lopez still has that newlywed glow.

The 53-year-old superstar, who married Ben Affleck last month, was photographed heading to a recording studio in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon in a laid-back look that marks a stark contrast from her recent vacation wardrobe.

Lopez, who always has impeccable style, did not disappoint as she paired trendy off-white cargo pants with white-and-black sneakers with a cropped white sweater. She accessorized with aviator sunglasses and a chic Christian Dior tote bag.

In late July, the singer headed back to work and rocked the stage in Italy at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity event, where she opened her act with two of her signature hits, "If You Had My Love" and "Waiting for Tonight."

Wearing a a custom Roberto Cavalli zebra-print bodysuit with a matching flowing cape, Lopez beamed as the crowd chanted her name.

Her performance for the special night included covers of Chaka Khan's "I'm Every Woman," as well as Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" and Gloria Estefan's "Turn the Beat Around."

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

Before finishing her set with more of her chart-topping songs, such as "On the Floor" and "Dance Again," Lopez expressed her gratitude for the support she received from the audience, saying, "I give you my heart. I give you everything I have. I love you. Thank you."

The star also pulled off some wardrobe magic when her animal print ensemble disappeared during the performance, leaving her in a sparkly nude bodysuit.

After revealing their engagement in April 2022, Affleck, 49, and Lopez tied the knot in Las Vegas in mid-July.

Back in February, Lopez opened up to PEOPLE about what makes their connection different now compared to 18 years ago, saying, "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things."