Jennifer Lopez Details Her Morning Beauty Routine — Which Includes 'Affirmations That Feed My Soul'

Jennifer Lopez explained that having a positive outlook on the inside reflects just as much on the outside in a video shared on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez is giving fans a peek at how she achieves her luminous glow.

The 52-year-old singer shared a video on Instagram Wednesday, during which she unveils her morning routine.

Starting the video after getting out of the shower, Lopez notes: "I don't have any special lighting or anything, this is just morning light. I don't have any special filters on here, this is my face."

The "Jenny from the Block" artist also shares that she keeps a box of affirmation cards outside her shower because having a positive outlook is crucial for her as she prepares to take on the day.

Pulling out the day's card, Lopez reads a quote about finding happiness and success in one's self by Helen Keller . "We're going to resolve to keep happy, no matter what. That's a promise you make to yourself. I'm going to be happy. It lies in me — my success and my happiness," Lopez says.

Lopez continues her video, sharing the skincare products she uses from her signature beauty line JLo Beauty, which launched in 2021.

After using the brand's cleanser, which she says she leaves in the shower, the Marry Me star utilizes another product, the JLO Beauty Glow Serum. She describes the skincare product as being like "vitamins for the face."

From there, Lopez then slathers some protective sunscreen across her face. "Sunscreen is really important and it's been one of my beauty secrets since I was in my late teens, early twenties," she says. "Your mom puts it on you when you're a baby to protect your skin from the sun, and I continued that on into adulthood, and it was a game-changer."

"The protection, the everyday protection from the sun — even though some days it wasn't sunny in New York when I was growing up — made a huge difference in protecting me from environmental and sun damage," adds the star.