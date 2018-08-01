Jennifer Lopez's Versace Denim Boots Have Twitter Wondering If Her Pants Fell Down

These boots were made for…talkin’!

Jennifer Lopez hit the town Tuesday in N.Y.C. wearing a pair of slouchy denim Versace boots from the Italian label’s Resort 2019 collection — and they’re a hot topic on Twitter.

The over-the-knee boots imitate the style of a pair of jeans, with pockets on the back side, loopholes at the top and a black belt slipped through them.

Splash News

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Proving she’s still Jenny from the Block, Lopez, 49, completed the look with an oversize white button up shirtdress, hoop earrings and a nameplate necklace that read, “JENNIFER” around her neck. But it was the star’s choice of footwear that got the most attention.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

“😂 did her jeans fall down,” one fan tweeted, implying that Lopez’s pantless look was a result of her denim footwear.

Another Twitter user agreed, writing, “i thought they were pants.”

i thought they were pants pic.twitter.com/wM852WizA6 — hannah 51 (@chambieselijah) July 31, 2018

“I swore I thought her pants fell off. That’s what happens when I don’t have my glasses,” one person tweeted. Someone else wrote, “Glasses or no glasses; the belts lined up too perfectly in the first pic to not think she was losing her pants.”

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, Plus More Stars in Sizzling Swimwear

Glasses or no glasses; the belts lined up too perfectly in the first pic to not think she was losing her pants — Danny Mickens (@aGOATnamedDanny) August 1, 2018

Despite some people’s confusion about the boots, many of J.Lo’s loyal fans had her back. “Only @JLo can have her pants fall down and magically turn into denim @Versace boots! #stylingandprofiling 🤩🤩✨✨,” one person said.

During Lopez’s outing, the singer stopped by MTV Studios where she was announced as the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Reward recipient at 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

As a Video Vanguard recipient, Lopez will follow in the footsteps of past honorees including Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Kanye West, Rihanna and Pink.

MTV/TRL/Getty

On NBC’s Today show, Lopez’s boyfriend Alex Rodriguez revealed what her reaction was like when she learned the big news.

“Jennifer doesn’t normally get excited much…but this is one time where I saw her get choked up. It was such an emotional, such a great deal, to celebrate over 25 years in her career,” he said. “And the fact that it’s named after Michael Jackson, someone who she idolizes, she’s super excited.”

