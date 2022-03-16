Jennifer Lopez Wore the Practical Closet Staple Jennifer Garner Loves, Too
We've all been there before: You wake up in the morning, open your closet, and stand there in frustration because the wardrobe wheels just aren't turning. Good thing Jennifer Lopez just reminded us about an easy one-and-done outfit that requires very little work to put together.
Lopez and Ben Affleck were photographed together in Spain on March 15, and while their couples outfits have previously leaned dressy, these looks were down to earth and totally wearable. Affleck opted for black jeans, a loose-fitting tee, and sneakers, and Lopez chose a white crop top, chunky sneakers, her trusty Hermés bag, and nearly backless white overalls — which might be the most daring take on the staple that we've ever seen.
The singer's crisp white overalls are from designer Brunello Cucinelli. From what we can make out, they appear to have a button closure on the hips (adjustable is always good when it comes to overalls), roomy pockets in the front and back, and a thin back strap that's nearly invisible. They're on the baggier side, giving them a more casual feel, with a cropped hem that's ideal for showing off shoes.
Much like your favorite dress, overalls make for a super simple outfit, since very little else is needed when you wear the one-piece — simply throw on a top, a jacket (if needed), and shoes, and you're ready to tackle whatever the day throws your way. Overalls are also a great travel outfit because they take up little room in a suitcase and can easily be dressed up or down with a few simple accessories. No wonder Lopez packed them on her European trip.
This isn't the first time Lopez has worn overalls — and it won't be the last either, because once you experience their practicality, you'll be hooked. The staple is available in various colors and materials, most popularly blue jeans; Lopez's white denim pick an example of a more daring overall option, whereas Jennifer Garner's baggy denim overalls, which she recently wore while doing ballet around her house, is a classic version of the trend.
There's no denying that overalls are impossibly practical, especially for spring. Below, shop cute and comfy overalls from Free People and Nordstrom to channel Lopez's effortless style.
Buy It! Hidden Jeans Boyfriend Ripped Denim Overalls, $88; nordstrom.com
Buy It! We the Free Ziggy Denim Overalls, $98; freepeople.com
Buy It! Mother The Patch Pocket Denim Ankle Overalls, $325; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Good American Good '90s Denim Overalls, $159; nordstrom.com
Buy It! We the Free Always and Forever Overalls, $158; freepeople.com
Buy It! Closed Dungaree Organic Cotton Overalls, $415; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Rolla's Dusters Crop Bootcut Overalls, $159; freepeople.com
Buy It! Faherty Brand Walker Corduroy Organic Cotton Blend Overalls, $142.40 (orig. $178); nordstrom.com
