Jennifer Lopez Wore the Practical Closet Staple Jennifer Garner Loves, Too

Much like your favorite dress, overalls make for a super simple outfit, since very little else is needed when you wear the one-piece — simply throw on a top, a jacket (if needed), and shoes, and you're ready to tackle whatever the day throws your way. Overalls are also a great travel outfit because they take up little room in a suitcase and can easily be dressed up or down with a few simple accessories. No wonder Lopez packed them on her European trip.