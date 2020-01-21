Jennifer Lopez's Debut Coach Campaign Is Here: See Exclusive On-Set Photos!  

Just when you thought Jennifer Lopez couldn’t possibly add any more to her plate, she’s making her Coach debut in the brand’s Spring/Summer 2020 ad campaign (and we’re still wondering how she finds time to sleep).

Coach announced in November that the 50-year-old actress and singer would join stars like Selena Gomez and Michael B. Jordan as a global face of the brand. Now, she’s opening up to PEOPLE exclusively about starring in the new “Originals Go Their Own Way” campaign alongside Jordan, 32 — and creating a “special moment” with the Coach team in the heart of New York City.

“I was so excited when I found out what the concept and looks were,” the Hustlers star says. “Getting to spend time with [Coach creative director] Stuart Vevers before we got started and to really hear from him what his vision was for the spring collection was inspiring.”

She continues, “Pair that with shooting in my hometown of New York City — it was a special moment for such an iconic brand.”

Lopez models a variety of pieces from the Spring/Summer collection, including a classic leather cross-body called the Rambler, the Coach logo-embossed Hutton handbag and a red leather trench coat, which pays homage to the brand’s roots as the “original house of leather.”

Vevers, who’s been at Coach since 2013, shared in a statement: “At the start of a new decade, I felt instinctively that it was right to celebrate the color, energy and optimism of New York, our hometown and inspiration as a house.

“I loved working with [photographer] Juergen Teller to bring my vision for Spring to life, and to tell the stories of Jennifer and Michael in a unique and authentic way,” he said.

“I’m proud to be part of the new spring campaign,” Jordan said in a statement. “The story of what makes an original is very meaningful to me for many reasons, and it was a great experience working with Stuart and Juergen to tell that story in a way that feels fresh and powerful.”

According to a press release, the upcoming collection aims to “celebrates authenticity, individuality and those who forge their own unique way in life,” which, for Lopez, is right on brand.

Fresh off shutting down back-to-back red carpets (first at the Golden Globes on Jan. 5, then again at the SAG Awards on Jan. 19), the megastar tells PEOPLE she’s most happy and confident when she’s her “truest and best self” — and fashion allows her to express this.

In November, Lopez shared her excitement about the fashion-forward partnership in a statement.

“It is a timeless brand that I’ve always been a fan of and the upcoming collection really speaks to my personal style: an uptown, downtown mix,” she said.

But her love for the fashion house actually goes beyond the new campaign. The superstar donned one of Coach’s signature bags (with the original “C” logo) in the music video for her 2002 hit “All I Have,” featuring LL Cool J.

“Jennifer is so authentic. She’s determined and she’s an original who has followed her own path to do things her own way––she really embodies the attitude of Coach and our new campaign,” Vevers said, at the time. “I loved when Jennifer carried the Coach Signature bags in her 2002 video ‘All I Have’. She’s from New York like Coach, which creates another authentic connection with our heritage, and I’m particularly excited about bringing Jennifer and Juergen Teller together.”