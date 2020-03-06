Jennifer Lopez Steps Out with Curly Extensions-Free Hair During Shopping Trip in Miami

She’s still Jenny with the locks!

Jennifer Lopez looked ready for spring during a Thursday outing in Miami, when the singer was photographed doing some shopping in the city’s Design District.

Lopez, 50, rocked a shoulder-length curly hairstyle, tinted sunglasses and large hoop earrings as she was snapped shopping at high-end retailers like Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Hermès and Fendi.

The Hustlers actress wore a sky-blue blazer with gold buttons over a white Coach x Richard Bernstein T-shirt featuring Barbra Streisand printed on the front (the star’s fave), finishing the ensemble in light-wash jeans and white flat shoes with silver embellishments. She also carried a white Hermès Birkin bag.

Lopez was joined by her vocal coach Stevie Mackey for the outing, during which they also had dessert at the district’s Dior Café. Mackey shared a few glimpses of their sweet indulgences on his Instagram Story.

Lopez has been living it up in Miami this week. On Sunday, the multi-hyphenate star stepped out in the suit version of her iconic Versace jungle-print dress. Outside the Soho Beach House in Miami, Lopez was spotted in a matching $1,125 jungle-print silk shirt, $925 pants and bag from the Italian fashion label’s Spring 2020 collection. She completed the outfit in a pair of white Versace sneakers with yellow laces.

On Wednesday, Lopez soaked up some sun and flaunted her figure in a sexy white one-piece swimsuit from Cami and Jax, sharing a series of posts from her beach day with fans on social media.

“No one likes a shady beach … 🌤 📷@lacarba,” she captioned a post on her Instagram feed, which featured a montage of photos and a video that showed close-up details of the swimsuit while the star smiled for the camera with the sunlight beaming on her face.

After celebrating a romantic Valentine’s Day alongside fiancé Alex Rodriguez last month, Lopez showed off her fit frame on Instagram while seemingly enjoying a laid-back weekend.

“Relaxed and recharged,” she wrote alongside an ab-tastic photo of herself striking a fierce pose while clad in a white string bikini from the L.A.-based swimsuit brand, Frankies Bikinis.

Undoubtedly speaking for many of Lopez’s followers, Kourtney Kardashian had just one word to say in the comments section: “Damn.”

“It’s like that huh??!!!! :),” wrote Lenny Kravitz, while Diplo chimed in, “Omg,” and Michael Strahan joked, “I may have to block you now!🤦🏽‍♂️💪🏾👏🏾.”