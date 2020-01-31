Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl Accessories Include a $3,995 Crystal Football Clutch and Bedazzled Cup

Jennifer Lopez is blinged-out for the Bowl!

During a press conference ahead of her Super Bowl 2020 halftime show with Shakira on Thursday, Lopez, 50, dazzled the crowd with her athletic skills and sparkly football-themed accessories.

Image zoom

To dress up her white Alaïa bustier-and-trousers ensemble, the singer added a custom gold crystal-covered football clutch from Judith Leiber, retailing for $3,995, with the Super Bowl date engraved on the bag. She finished the outfit with embellished Jimmy Choo pumps.

Lopez showed off her glittering clutch (which has a matching metal chain to convert into a crossbody bag) in her Instagram stories, and gave a close-up of the “02.02.2020” silver crystals on the back.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Says Alex Rodriguez and Kids Will Be at Her Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Image zoom Judith Leiber

“Bling bling,” J. Lo wrote on her stories, but not before she had a photoshoot with Judith Lieber clutch.

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

The “Jenny From the Block” singer shared several beind-the-scenes snaps from Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show press conference red carpet, where she stopped to take selfies with her blinged-out clutch and co-performer Shakira, 42. She even pretended to toss the clutch like a real football.

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

But it wouldn’t be a complete J. Lo look without her signature bedazzled cup in hand. Ahead of the big game on Sunday, Lopez pulled out a Super Bowl-themed cup with gold and silver crystals to match her bag – even taking a sip from the glitzy mug on stage at the press conference.

Image zoom Judith Leiber

Lopez frequently carries her signature rhinestone cups, and has added one to her “J Lo Super Bowl kit,” which she debuted on Instagram the week before the game.

In the photo, next to the black and silver cup, Lopez debuted yet another sparkly Super Bowl accessory: a matching bedazzled microphone for her big performance on Sunday.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Alex Rodriguez’s Matching Bedazzled Starbucks Cup: ‘I Had to Do It!

But the singer’s Super Bowl-themed embellished cup collection doesn’t end there. On January 19, Lopez sipped from a blue crystal cup with the game’s date in red and white crystals.

“Happy Sunday! ✌🏽week countdown until the Super Bowl = time for a new bling cup 💎🥤!!! Head over to my TikTok to take on the #JLoSuperBowlChallenge,” the star wrote in her Instagram caption showcases the blue glitzy mug.

Lopez and Shakira are just two of the star-studded performers who will be attending Sunday’s game. Demi Lovato is also set to sing the National Anthem, one week after making her comeback performance at the Grammy Awards.

During the press conference on Thursday, Lopez spoke about what performing at the Super Bowl halftime show means to them.

“It’s about hard work,” the singer explained. “The two of us could have never imagined that we’d be playing at the Super Bowl one day … I’m very, very proud to be here and to be able to have this moment and am very grateful to be able to do that.”

Super Bowl LIV, held at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, airs live at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 2 on Fox.