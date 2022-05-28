Jennifer Lopez Wore Oversized Corduroy Paperbag Pants with the Summer Top Everyone Should Have in Their Closet
Some fabrics are only appropriate for certain seasons. Linen and lace scream "summer" while wool and corduroy are much better suited for fall and winter. But Jennifer Lopez seems to be scrapping these unwritten rules.
On Wednesday, J.Lo stepped out in Los Angeles in corduroy paperbag pants and a cropped white T-shirt, blending two totally separate seasonal styles. Fabric aside, the oversized fit of Lopez's bottoms was on par with the larger-than-life pants trend that's taking over Hollywood right now (the Marry Me actress herself also opted for a wide-legged silhouette recently) — but we're more focused on her shirt choice.
The "On My Way" singer, 52, wore a staple summer top that everyone should have in their closet: a plain white T-shirt. But a few features make Lopez's specific tee the perfect choice for summer, namely the cropped length and the loose fit.
Obviously, crop tops are helpful during sweltering summer days because less coverage equals less warmth. But also, the breezy fit of Lopez's cropped white top means less potential for fabric sticking to sweaty skin and a lower chance of those dreaded yellow armpit stains.
White T-shirts are akin to a pair of blue jeans: They're an essential part of every wardrobe. But similarly to staple denim, finding the perfect white T-shirt is surprisingly easier said than done. For an item that's on such heavy rotation, high-quality is important for long-lasting wear, so you have to shop wisely.
We found six top-notch cropped white T-shirts that are both well made and affordable, including this $20 Urban Outfitters T-Shirt, which mirrors Lopez's loose, boxy pick (and comes in eight other plain colors). But if you're looking for a bit more coverage, the Everlane Organic Cotton Cropped Tee lands just below the belly button and features a classic crew neckline.
The ways you can style cropped white T-shirts are endless. Instead of pairing yours with oversized paperbag pants like Lopez, opt for classic jean cutoffs or a floral skirt for brunch, biker shorts for running errands, and denim overalls for a picnic.
Below, shop more plain white T-shirts à la J.Lo, and prepare to wear them on repeat this summer and beyond.
Buy It! SweatyRocks White Crop Top, $16.99; amazon.com
Buy It! SweatyRocks Round Neck White T-Shirt, $18.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Open Edit Boxy Crop T-Shirt, $19; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Urban Outfitters Best Friend Tee, $20; urbanoutfitters.com
Buy It! Everlane the Organic Cotton Cropped Tee, $30; everlane.com
Buy It! Anthropologie Rolled Raw-Edge Fitted Crop Tee, $38; anthropologie.com
- These 'Durable' Gym Bags Can Double as Weekend Bags, According to Shoppers — and Sale Prices Start at Just $16
- Amazon Shoppers Are Ditching $200 Pillows for This 'Awesome' Set That Starts at Just $32
- 11 Linen-Blend Pants and Shirts for a Cool and Comfy Summer, All Under $40 at Amazon
- Spanx Just Added the Coziest One-and-Done Outfits to Its Oprah-Approved Loungewear Collection