Jennifer Lopez Continues Her Coach Partnership in New Ad —and Her Abs Steal the Spotlight

The singer and actress is serving major "Jenny from the Block" vibes in the latest campaign for Coach

The nostalgia is real.

Jennifer Lopez is throwing it back to the block as she stars in Coach's "That's My Ride" campaign for the brand's Spring 2022 Horse and Carriage collection.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Launching today, the campaign places a pop culture twist on the fashion house's legacy – swapping out its iconic horse and carriage with modernized modes of transportation to reimagine nostalgic ride scenes in movies and music.

The Coach video campaign sees Lopez rolling in on a bike backed by a posse of BMX bikers as they all petal in unison. Looking fit and glam in a sexy-tomboy tracksuit, the singer serves up major "Jenny from the Block" music video vibes from her early 2000 hit.

jennifer lopez Credit: Tyler Mitchell

Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers and photographer Tyler Mitchell capture other members of the Coach Family as they make their way around town in unique style – between rapper Megan Thee Stallion's bumper car battle at a seaside amusement park, and TikTok's Noah Beck joyride around Brooklyn.

Although the campaign places an emphasis on modern modes of transport, Coach's longtime Horse and Carriage logo still remains at the center of the collection. Vevers and Mitchell's vision takes American classics, and reimagines them through a lens of now.

On par with the pop-culture campaign theme, the collection takes on a pop palette for a new generation. "Joyful and optimistic, Spring 2022 celebrates our house codes through the point-of-view of a new generation," said Vevers in an official statement.

Megan Thee Stallion Coach Credit: ©2022 Tyler Mitchell

"It expresses what I've always loved about Coach, which is the way our heritage can be a platform for individual expression and bold ideas that shape the future," he continued.

Coach isn't just making over the Horse and Carriage collection. They're also launching a reimagination of the house's Signature Field Tote and Hitch Backpack in February for part two of the campaign.

Lopez joined the Coach family when the fashion house announced her as a global face of the brand in November 2019. In addition to fronting ads for the Coach CitySoul sneakers and Pre-Fall 2020 collection, to name a few, she most recently launched her Coach x Jennifer Lopez collection in October 2021.

Megan Thee Stallion Coach Credit: 2022 Tyler Mitchell

Similar to Lopez, Megan is a beloved member of the Coach family as well – and recently opened up to PEOPLE exclusively about what her latest collaboration with the heritage fashion brand means to her.