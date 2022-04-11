As one of the faces the brand's "I Got It from Mom" campaign, Lopez exclusively tells PEOPLE that life with 14-year-old twins Max and Emme helps her "appreciate all the gifts my own mother gave me"

Jennifer Lopez Says 'Becoming a Mother Completely Changed My Life' in Coach's Mother's Day Campaign

COACH INTRODUCES “I GOT IT FROM MY MOM” MOTHER’S DAY CAMPAIGN STARRING JENNIFER LOPEZ,

COACH INTRODUCES “I GOT IT FROM MY MOM” MOTHER’S DAY CAMPAIGN STARRING JENNIFER LOPEZ,

Jennifer Lopez is reflecting on parenthood ahead of Mother's Day on May 8.

"Becoming a mother completely changed my life," the 52-year-old of twins Max and Emme, 14, tells PEOPLE exclusively as part of her partnership with Coach's "I Got It from Mom" campaign, which launched Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Motherhood "made me not only reflect on the person I wanted to be for them, it also helped me appreciate all the gifts my own mother gave me," explains Lopez, who has been enjoying lots of family time with new fiancé Ben Affleck and his kids since they rekindled their relationship last year. "Today, I am so proud to pass on all the things I learned from her to my own kids."

Lopez and Coach also shared with PEOPLE several exclusive behind-the-scenes images from the photo shoot for "I Got It from Mom" photo shoot, which "celebrates the role mother figures play as mentors, muses and sources of style inspiration," according to a press release.

COACH INTRODUCES “I GOT IT FROM MY MOM” MOTHER’S DAY CAMPAIGN STARRING JENNIFER LOPEZ, Credit: Ben Rosser/BFA.com

The campaign was photographed Joshua Woods and aims to capture "affectionate portraits of the cast with their family members and videos where they share the unique gifts they got from their mothers — such as their smile, love of movies, or sense of determination," according to the release.

Joining Lopez are fellow Coach ambassadors including Noah Beck, Tommy Dorfman and Jessica Kelly — plus their moms!

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday

COACH INTRODUCES “I GOT IT FROM MY MOM” MOTHER’S DAY CAMPAIGN STARRING JENNIFER LOPEZ, Credit: Ben Rosser/BFA.com

"This Mother's Day, we wanted to recognize all the ways mothers inspire and shape us," explains Sandeep Seth, Coach's North America Brand President and Chief Marketing Officer. "We also wanted to celebrate the joy found in the things we pass from one generation to another, and our brand's role in creating special memories for our customers over the years."

Among those "thing we pass from one generation to another" are Coach's bags — and Lopez is cozying up here The Madison Shoulder Bag and the TikTok-famous Pillow Tabby, both of which have been released in spring-appropriate hues.

COACH INTRODUCES “I GOT IT FROM MY MOM” MOTHER’S DAY CAMPAIGN STARRING JENNIFER LOPEZ, Credit: Ben Rosser/BFA.com