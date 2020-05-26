Jennifer Lopez Reflects on the Bronx, Family and Her Longtime Love of Denim in New Coach Campaign

Jennifer Lopez famously wore a dark-wash jean jumpsuit on the cover of her self-titled debut album in 2001 — and nearly 20 years later, the superstar's love of denim still runs strong.

In a video interview ahead of Coach’s pre-fall 2020 collection featuring chambray fabrics embossed with its signature "C" logo, the brand ambassador revealed that her go-to Coach bags are those that have carry a streetwear-inspired style.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m a New York girl, you know. First album cover, I was wearing denim,” the 50-year-old Bronx native said. “I’m just a denim girl.”

Image zoom Epic

And when asked what the one piece of clothing every woman should own is, Lopez answered “a great coat,” adding, “unless you live in Miami,” in which case she recommends investing in a great bag.

Image zoom Courtesy Coach

“For me it’s about love,” she said. “Having that love around me makes me feel like I can do anything. Cookies are not bad either.”

Image zoom Courtesy Coach