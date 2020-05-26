Jennifer Lopez Reflects on the Bronx, Family and Her Longtime Love of Denim in New Coach Campaign
Coach named the multi-hyphenate superstar a global face of the brand in November 2019
Jennifer Lopez famously wore a dark-wash jean jumpsuit on the cover of her self-titled debut album in 2001 — and nearly 20 years later, the superstar's love of denim still runs strong.
In a video interview ahead of Coach’s pre-fall 2020 collection featuring chambray fabrics embossed with its signature "C" logo, the brand ambassador revealed that her go-to Coach bags are those that have carry a streetwear-inspired style.
“I’m a New York girl, you know. First album cover, I was wearing denim,” the 50-year-old Bronx native said. “I’m just a denim girl.”
And when asked what the one piece of clothing every woman should own is, Lopez answered “a great coat,” adding, “unless you live in Miami,” in which case she recommends investing in a great bag.
The Hustlers star also opened up about her family, sharing that the love she receives from fiancé Alex Rodriguez and her 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme, helps her feel her best.
“For me it’s about love,” she said. “Having that love around me makes me feel like I can do anything. Cookies are not bad either.”
Coach announced in November that the 2020 Super Bowl performer would join fellow stars, including Selena Gomez and Michael B. Jordan, as a global face of the brand. She made her ad campaign debut earlier this month, starring in the brand’s Spring/Summer 2020 ad campaign.
“Jennifer is so authentic. She’s determined and she’s an original who has followed her own path to do things her own way — she really embodies the attitude of Coach and our new campaign,” Coach creative director Stuart Vevers, said at the time. “I loved when Jennifer carried the Coach Signature bags in her 2002 video ‘All I Have’. She’s from New York like Coach, which creates another authentic connection with our heritage."