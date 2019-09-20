Jennifer Lopez just served up some BIG JLo energy during Milan Fashion Week.

As the icon continues to receive Oscar buzz for her performance in Hustlers, she’s also reminding everyone that when it comes to fashion, she’s the ultimate influencer.

Close to 20 years after wearing the now iconic jungle-print Versace dress to the Grammys, Lopez closed the label’s Spring 2020 fashion show in Milan on Friday, wearing an updated version of the “naked” dress, which not only got her a standing ovation from the crowd, but left jaws on the floor as she crossed the catwalk.

Image zoom Scott Gries/ImageDirect; Jacopo Raule/Getty

Image zoom Jacopo Raule/Getty

The original sheer, plunging jungle-print frock birthed Google Images back in 2000, and proved that no one Breaks the Internet quicker than Lopez.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the jungle print, the team at Versace revived the resort-inspired pattern in its original, tropical green color palette. And the brand’s mastermind Donatella Versace made sure to join Lopez on the catwalk for her final bow.

Image zoom Jacopo Raule/Getty

Lopez was preceded on the catwalk by fellow Versace muses Irina Shayk, Kendall JEnner, Bella Hadid, GIgi Hadid, Amber Valletta and Kaia Gerber.

RELATED PHOTOS: London! Milan! Paris! Don’t Miss All the Must-See Pics from Fashion Month

In a recent video for her YouTube channel, Lopez reflected on the impact the dress had when she first hit the carpet at the 2000 Grammys.

“All of a sudden you start hearing a little murmur. I’m thinking, it’s the Grammys. It has to be somebody famous behind us,” she laughs remembering stepping out of her car. “It was a frenzy. The flashes started going in a way that it’s not usually. There was an extra kinetic energy there. I was like what the hell is going on? I had no idea it was about this dress.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez’s Best Date Night Looks with Alex Rodriguez

After the carpet, she ran backstage to present the first award of the evening with David Duchovny. “Me totally unsuspecting, walk out and as I walk out my dress, the wind hits it. It blows open slightly, so now I am like bare here and bare here! All of a sudden, again, a slow murmur and everybody starts clapping. We get an ovation for just standing there!” she added. “In that moment, that dress became something that people still reference.”

Image zoom Kevork Djansezian/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Although Lopez ultimately did not win a Grammy that night, the next morning she found herself on the cover of every major newspaper across the country, with all headlines pointing to the dress seen around the world — and Google.

RELATED PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez Shares the Story Behind Her Iconic Jungle-Print Versace Dress

“And small and in the corner was Santana won 11 Grammys. I was like, this man just broke records but people want to know about this dress!” she laughs. “It was the craziest thing. But it just goes to show you the power of fashion.”