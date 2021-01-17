"For the 500 millionth time... I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!" Jennifer Lopez replied

Jennifer Lopez Claps Back at Instagram User Who Accused Her of Getting 'Tons' of Botox

Jennifer Lopez is setting the record straight about how she gets her "J. Lo glow."

Over the weekend, Lopez, 51, posted a video that showed her trying one of the products from her recently-launched skincare brand, JLo Beauty, for the first time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Okay I just took off the mask. Honestly, I cannot even see a line on my face," Lopez says in the video after removing the mask and giving her followers a close-up look at the results. "I feel like it took 10 years off my face."

"We've got to change $10,000 a piece for these," the mother of two jokingly added with a laugh.

After sharing the post, the star received a comment from one social media user who claimed Lopez actually used Botox to achieve her look. "You definitely have Botox. And tons of it," the user wrote in the comments section. "And it's all good. Just saying."

Lopez was quick to shut the commenter down and graciously shared an alternative "beauty secret" that's always worked for her.

Image zoom Credit: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

"LOL that's just my face!!!" Lopez wrote. "for the 500 millionth time...I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!! Just saying."

"Get you some JLO Beauty and feel beautiful in your own skin!! And here is another JLO Beauty secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others," she continued. "Don't spend your time trying to bring others down that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!! Sending you love. #beautyfromtheinsideout #beautyhasnoexpirationdate."

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Has Worn Sunscreen Daily Since She Was a Teenager: 'I Don't Forget to Wear SPF'

After months of anticipation, Lopez finally released the entire JLo Beauty collection earlier this month.

"The past three years, we've been working on the products, but we finally got them right," she said during an appearance on PEOPLE (The Show!). "I think I drove everybody a little bit crazy because I didn't want to put my name on anything that didn't work or wasn't exactly what I wanted it to be."

Lopez also credited her family for coming up with her formulations.