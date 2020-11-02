Jennifer Lopez Channels Madonna's Iconic Like a Virgin Bride for Halloween

Jennifer Lopez revived Madonna's provocative Like a Virgin look for an epic Halloween costume.

In a bold move, the Hustlers actress, 51, channeled her fiancé Alex Rodriguez's own famous ex-girlfriend Madonna for her festive look on Saturday, documenting the final outfit on Instagram. The costume — a white wedding gown with a "Boy Toy" belt buckle — harkened back to Madonna's 1984 album cover for Like a Virgin.

"Crazy for youuuu ... 👰🏽💋 #HappyHalloween 🎃," Lopez captioned her initial Instagram post, showcasing the costume and posing with a microphone at a small party with her quarantine pod.

Lopez also quoted "Like a Virgin" lyrics for a shout-out to Rodriguez, 45: "Didn’t know how lost I was until I found you ... @arod 👰🏽💋 #HappyHalloween 🎃👻," she captioned a close-up of her makeup and accessories.

"Hope everyone had an amazing Halloween last night! ✨🎃👻," Rodriguez, who was seemingly dressed as Bruce Springsteen, wrote on his own Instagram page, sharing a playful photo of Lopez straddling him on the ground. "Guess who Jen and I dressed up as... comment below!! ⬇️🤔"

Lopez and Rodriguez announced their engagement back in March 2019 after two years of dating, and they have since postponed their wedding due to the pandemic. Back in May, Lopez updated her nuptials situation, mentioning that "nobody knows" when the ceremony will happen.

"There’s no planning right now. You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out. You know, it’s disappointing on one level," she said on the Today show at the time. "After the Super Bowl and after World of Dance, after we finished filming it, I planned to take time off which is what we’re doing right now. But at the same time, we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year but everything is kind of on hold right now."

"I’m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans, but I’m also like, you know what, God has a bigger plan and we just have to wait and see," she added. "Maybe it’s going to be better? I have to believe that it will be."

Lopez told PEOPLE in September that one brightside of quarantine has been more frequent family dinners with the kids: her 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme, plus Rodriguez's daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12.