Jennifer Lopez's Hairstylist Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her Epic Silver Chain Ponytail

The singer wore the statement-making hairstyle in a two-part music video with Maluma for the songs "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely"

Jennifer Lopez served up some serious looks in her two-part music video with Maluma, but there was nothing as memorable as the thigh-grazing silver chain ponytail she wore while twirling atop the New York City skyscraper, the Edge.

The showstopping look, created by the singer's go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton, perfectly paired with the fringe chains hanging from her black blazer mini dress and jaw-dropping diamond drop earrings. "Shiny Chain pony - Bts - shooting on the edge ✨," Appleton wrote on Instagram alongside some never-before-seen shots of Lopez as she filmed the music video.

"Shout out to my assistant @mitchellramazon for running around nyc looking for chains with a 1 hr window ✨🙏🏽," he added.

Image zoom Chris Appleton/Instagram

Fans couldn't stop freaking out over Lopez's nearly floor-length ponytail in the comments of Appleton's Instagram post. "Omg this is everything!!!! ✨✨✨ I NEED A CHAIN PONY !" one person said.

Another fan couldn't wait to try to recreate it on themself. "Ummmmmm I need to try this! This is acceptable Monday-Friday attire no? 🙊," the Instagram user wrote. Someone else added, "Love this!!!! One of my fave ever looks ✨✨."

Leading up to the premiere of the "Pa' Ti + Lonely" music video, both Lopez and Maluma have been promoting it on social media and streamed a "Pa' Ti After Party" together after it debuted. Lopez even described the way the two tracks worked together as "amazing."

"I see everything like one song," Maluma added, promising a performance of the songs with Lopez when things are safe after the coronavirus pandemic. "We're going to sing the two songs like one."