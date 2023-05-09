Jennifer Lopez Shows Exactly How to Embody Her 'Bronx Goddess Glow' — Gold Hoops and All

Her perfect look isn't complete without her signature earrings!

By Zizi Strater
Published on May 9, 2023 04:19 PM
Jennifer Lopez Reveals How She Achieves Her 'Bronx Beauty Glow' in New Instagram Video
Photo: Jennifer Lopez/instagram

JLo is all about the glow.

Jennifer Lopez just took to Instagram to give her fans a glimpse at how she achieves what she likes to call her "Bronx Goddess Glow."

In the short video, Lopez, 53, sits in a pristine white marble bathroom with a thin white robe on and her hair slicked back. She opens the video by saying, "A lot of you have asked what is my signature, quick, five-minute go-to look. Well I call it the Bronx Goddess Glow." She then dives into what it takes to replicate the look.

The "Bronx Goddess Glow," which takes its inspiration from her childhood in the New York City borough of the Bronx, is a four-step routine that starts with her That JLo Glow Serum, which she applies to her face and neck.

After applying her serum, she adds moisture with her That Blockbuster Hydrating Cream on her face, neck and décolleté before adding some extra moisture to her eyes with That Fresh Take Eye Cream.

After her skin is prepped and hydrated, she evens her complexion by adding some light coverage tint with her That Star Filter Complexion Booster in Rich Bronze and Pink Champagne, which she applies to her contour and highlight areas, respectively.

However, skincare and makeup aren't all that goes into achieving the Bronx Goddess Glow; you also need hoops, big hoops, as the final step to the process is adding glowy golden hoops and styling your baby hair just a tad.

The singer, dancer, actress and beauty entrepreneur captioned the tutorial video, "Throwing it back with that Bronx Goddess Glow ✨ Skin prep with @JLoBeauty and then I tie it all together with a little lip gloss and my signature hoops."

This step-by-step comes after the star gave a look at the JLo Beauty products she used to prep her skin for fashion's biggest night, the Met Gala.

Ahead of the big night, Lopez filmed a getting ready video for Allure and shared the clip on the JLo Beauty Instagram, detailing everything it takes to get her skin red carpet ready.

The video sees the star use a lot of similar products to the most recent video, like the JLo Glow beauty serum, but also different products like That Big Screen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Moisturizer.

During the video, she also addressed some misconceptions about her skin, saying, "I think people think of me as bronzy and, like, always in the sun and stuff like that," adding, "I did do self-tan, bronzers, and all kinds of things like that, but no sun and sunscreen every single day."

