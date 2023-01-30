Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Micro Mini Version of Blake Lively's Glam Gold Pregnancy Reveal Look

The two A-listers (and fans of all things sparkly) both wore the same glittery Valentino mini with sky-high white platforms

By
Published on January 30, 2023 04:28 PM
Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively
Jennifer Lopez (left) and Blake Lively (right) wear the same Valentino dress. Photo: Alex J. Berliner / ABImages for Anastasia Beverly Hills; Taylor Hill/Getty

Jennifer Lopez and Blake Lively are two of the most fashionable women in Hollywood, and they know how to command a room with one well-chosen dress. So it's no surprise they both reached for the same show-stopping glittery mini, made their own with some smart styling choices.

On Saturday, Lopez, 53, attended the Anastasia Beverly Hills 25th Anniversary Celebration in a Valentino sequin mini dress from the brand's Resort 2023 collection, and it's nearly identical to the Valentino look Lively, 35, wore when revealing her pregnancy back in September at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in September.

Anastasia Beverly Hills 25th Anniversary Celebration
Alex J. Berliner / ABImages for Anastasia Beverly Hills

J Lo showed off the dress — along with her matching Valentino heels and dangly earrings — at the intimate event hosted by brow boss and entrepreneur Anastasia Soare as she celebrated 25 women who inspired her and her Beverly Hills studio throughout her career as one of the top beauty pros in the industry.

Among them were Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Sofia Vergara, Sharon Stone, Heidi Klum, Priyanka Chopra, Cindy Crawford, and several more. Of course J Lo was there, too, and even got to enjoy a three-course dinner, champagne, cake, and a few speeches as she hung out with her fellow inspiring stars.

Anastasia Beverly Hills 25th Anniversary Celebration
Alex J. Berliner / ABImages for Anastasia Beverly Hills

"Lovely dinner last night celebrating Anastasia's 25th anniversary 🤍," the Shotgun Wedding star shared on Instagram, as she uploaded a handful of pics featuring her dazzling dress.

The actress and musician decided to even pair the look with a white fur overcoat and a tight bun, posing for pictures alongside Oprah, Kardashian, and more at the party's dinner-side hangout.

Lopez also posted an Instagram Reel of the look in all its glory, alongside the caption "Saturday Night 🤍 #ThisIsMeNow #PrettyGirlsWalk."

Lopez's version of the resort 2023 Valentino design appears to have a slightly shorter hemline. She also chose to wear the white chiffon necktie to the back and styled her hair in a high bun to complete the look.

Blake Lively
Taylor Hill/Getty

As for Lively's pregnancy reveal look, she rocked it back in September during the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit — as fans soon realized she used the red carpet moment to show off her bump.

Lively is expecting her fourth baby with husband Ryan Reynolds. She even joked about her pregnancy during the event, where she wore the Valentino Resort dress alongside the same Valentino Garavani shoes as JLo. She added oversize gold hoops to her look and a headband, while wearing the neck bow to the front.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I just like to create. Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating," she joked, laughing along with the audience.

Lively — who is already mom to daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8 — added that it's important for her kids to "see that you don't have to choose one or the other."

"I don't need them to choose to be a businesswoman or a mom," she said at the time. "They can be both or neither, but I just want for them to see that anything is possible."

