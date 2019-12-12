Jennifer Lopez Just Stepped Out in These Glittery Leggings (Again) — and We Found Them on Sale

Image zoom Robert O'Neil/SplashNews.com; Amazon

Jennifer Lopez’s outfits never fail to stun us, even when she’s just out and about in her gym clothes.

The star was recently spotted heading to her workout in a pair of glittery high-waisted leggings that went perfectly with her cropped Guess sweatshirt and Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers. If the gradient leggings look familiar to you, that’s because Lopez has worn the Beyond Yoga Alloy Ombre High Waist Leggings multiple times, and she owns them in at least three other colors. And she’s not the only one stocking up: Supermodels Alessandra Ambrosio and Kendall Jenner are also fans of the brand.

Image zoom Robert O'Neil/SplashNews.com

While the popular leggings usually retail for $110, we found the exact pair J.Lo just wore on sale on Amazon for $87. But if you want your own, you’ll want to act fast! They’re quickly going out of stock in certain sizes.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Beyond Yoga Alloy Ombre High Waist Leggings, $87 (orig. $110); amazon.com

You can snag the leggings in sizes small to large and seven different colors, including red and green styles that are perfect for the holidays. Plus, they aren’t the only Beyond Yoga leggings on sale — you can also grab this high-waisted metallic rose gold pair for 20 percent off.

Image zoom

Buy It! Beyond Yoga Alloy Ombre High Waist Leggings, from $77 (orig. $110); amazon.com

If they do go out of stock, you can find the leggings on sale at Zappos, too, alongside Lopez’s other favorite leggings brand, Niyama Sol, which she collabed with earlier this year.

You can check out Beyond Yoga’s entire leggings selection on Amazon here.