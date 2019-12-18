Jennifer Lopez's Sparkly Leggings Just Got Restocked on Amazon After Selling Out Almost Everywhere

Image zoom Robert O'Neil/SplashNews.com; Amazon

We can always count on Jennifer Lopez to wow us with stylish leggings. And every time the star wears a pair, they inevitably sell out. But fortunately, if you missed out on the last ones she was seen in, there’s still a chance to grab Lopez’s leggings pick of the week.

During yet another gym outing, Lopez was spotted wearing the Beyond Yoga Drip Drop Leggings. The shiny foil-speckled leggings from the celeb-loved brand were sold out at most retailers just two days ago, but Amazon recently restocked them — and they’re at a discount. While the exact white pair Lopez wore aren’t listed, you can still grab them in black and gold or gray and silver for just $77.

Buy It! Beyond Yoga Drip Drop High Waisted Leggings, $77 (orig. $110); amazon.com

If you’ve been keeping track, you know this isn’t the first time J.Lo has worn leggings from Beyond Yoga. Just last week she wore the brand’s Alloy Ombre High Waist Leggings, which she’s sported multiple times (she owns them in at least four different colors). Plus, she’s not the only celeb who’s a fan: Supermodels Alessandra Ambrosio and Kendall Jenner have also been seen wearing the brand.

Currently, the Drip Drop leggings are fully in stock in sizes small to large in the gray option, but only small and medium in the black. The leggings are also on sale at Zappos, but they’re going fast there as well. If you want a pair for yourself or a loved one, you’ll definitely want to add them to your cart on Amazon before they sell out again!