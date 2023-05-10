Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have a Matchy-Matchy Style Moment in Coordinating Outfits

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are a match made in heaven.

The couple, who tied the knot last July, was spotted in Santa Monica in coordinating ensembles as they stepped out for a cute coffee date.

Lopez, 53, wore her baggy, high-waisted blue jeans with a tight-fitting black turtleneck and platform heels. The Shotgun Wedding star accessorized with large circular, gold-framed glasses, a silver watch, some simple rings and earrings and a large Christian Dior Book Tote.

Affleck, 50, kept things a little more casual. His look consisted of dark-washed straight-leg blue jeans, a navy blue sweatshirt layered under a matching cardigan-blazer and Nike sneakers. Both, of course, held their coffee as they walked — iced for Affleck and hot for Lopez.

BACKGRID

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

This coupley ensemble comes after Lopez admitted on Live! With Kelly and Mark that she sometimes asks her husband for style advice before red carpets.

"He doesn't come to the fittings or anything like that," explained Lopez. "But, if I'm getting dressed and we're going to a red carpet or some big event, I'm like, 'What do you think? Is this one or this one? Do you like this, or do you like this?' Stuff like that."

The superstar also revealed that the Argo actor doesn't have any preferences for how she dresses and supports all her aesthetics so long as they fit the moment.

"It's just whatever looks the nicest or what he thinks looks the nicest in that moment," she added.

However, he is known to make a few jokes about her looks, even if he likes what she's wearing. "He'll joke with me sometimes and say, 'Where's the rest of the shirt?' And I'm like, 'No, this one doesn't have anything else."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Lopez recently made a red carpet appearance without her husband when she walked the carpet-covered staircase of the Met Gala in a handmade Ralph Lauren midriff-baring halter gown and pink silk satin skirt.

She also accessorized with a leather beret trimmed with fishnet material, which she grew fond of on the carpet. "I wasn't sure about the hat, but now I'm kinda feeling it," she told La La Anthony for Vogue. She also added towering platforms and black silk evening gloves to round out the eye-catching look.