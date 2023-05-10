Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have a Matchy-Matchy Style Moment in Coordinating Outfits

The couple coordinated their denim

By Zizi Strater
Published on May 10, 2023 05:21 PM
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hold hands as they start off their day with coffee to go.
Photo: BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are a match made in heaven.

The couple, who tied the knot last July, was spotted in Santa Monica in coordinating ensembles as they stepped out for a cute coffee date.

Lopez, 53, wore her baggy, high-waisted blue jeans with a tight-fitting black turtleneck and platform heels. The Shotgun Wedding star accessorized with large circular, gold-framed glasses, a silver watch, some simple rings and earrings and a large Christian Dior Book Tote.

Affleck, 50, kept things a little more casual. His look consisted of dark-washed straight-leg blue jeans, a navy blue sweatshirt layered under a matching cardigan-blazer and Nike sneakers. Both, of course, held their coffee as they walked — iced for Affleck and hot for Lopez.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hold hands as they start off their day with coffee to go.
BACKGRID

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

This coupley ensemble comes after Lopez admitted on Live! With Kelly and Mark that she sometimes asks her husband for style advice before red carpets.

"He doesn't come to the fittings or anything like that," explained Lopez. "But, if I'm getting dressed and we're going to a red carpet or some big event, I'm like, 'What do you think? Is this one or this one? Do you like this, or do you like this?' Stuff like that."

The superstar also revealed that the Argo actor doesn't have any preferences for how she dresses and supports all her aesthetics so long as they fit the moment.

"It's just whatever looks the nicest or what he thinks looks the nicest in that moment," she added.

However, he is known to make a few jokes about her looks, even if he likes what she's wearing. "He'll joke with me sometimes and say, 'Where's the rest of the shirt?' And I'm like, 'No, this one doesn't have anything else."

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Lopez recently made a red carpet appearance without her husband when she walked the carpet-covered staircase of the Met Gala in a handmade Ralph Lauren midriff-baring halter gown and pink silk satin skirt.

She also accessorized with a leather beret trimmed with fishnet material, which she grew fond of on the carpet. "I wasn't sure about the hat, but now I'm kinda feeling it," she told La La Anthony for Vogue. She also added towering platforms and black silk evening gloves to round out the eye-catching look.

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Turns a New York City Street Into Her Personal Runway in an Ultra Mini Skirt and Oversized Coat
Ava Phillipe Y2K style
Ava Phillippe Is Casually Chic in Her Y2K-Inspired Outfit That Would Make Mom Reese Witherspoon Proud
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha Shows Off All Her Curves in a Daring — and Super Low-Cut! — One-Piece Swimsuit
Mary Kate Olsen spotted leaving Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Mary-Kate Olsen Shows Off Her Comfy Travel Style During Rare Appearance in Mexico
Chrissy Teigen is seen leaving Bravo Studios on May 09, 2023 in New York City.
Chrissy Teigen Brings the Barbiecore Trend to Life in a Flirty Bright Pink Mini Dress
J.Lo jumpsuit Tout
Jennifer Lopez's Flare-Leg Jumpsuit Is a Chic One-and-Done Outfit You Can Replicate Starting at $28
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Jennifer Garner attends Apple TV+ "The Last Thing He Told Me" Premiere held at Regency Bruin Theatre on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images); Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Zade Rosenthal/20th Century Fox/Marvel/Kobal/Shutterstock (5885224h) Jennifer Garner Daredevil - 2003 Director: Mark Steven Johnson 20th Century Fox/Marvel USA Scene Still
Jennifer Garner Says She Was 'Just This Close to Wardrobe Malfunction' in All Her 'Daredevil' Costumes
Jennifer Lopez Reveals How She Achieves Her 'Bronx Beauty Glow' in New Instagram Video
Jennifer Lopez Shows Exactly How to Embody Her 'Bronx Goddess Glow' — Gold Hoops and All
Cardi B Debuts New Cherry Red Hair Style – See the Hair Change!
Cardi B Steps Out with a Fiery New Red Hairstyle — See Her Latest Look!
Jennifer Garner Boots
Jennifer Garner Reveals She Was a 'Nightmare' as a First-Time Mom: 'I Was All Over Her'
Jennifer Garner Talks Struggling with Her 'Nice' Persona on Bad Days: 'I'm Not Good at Being Fake'
Jennifer Garner Recreates Her 'Alias' Character's Red Hair 20 Years Later
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt
Gwyneth Paltrow's Dating History, Including Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck and More
Jennifer Lopez with her children Max and Emme (1) Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck (2)
Jennifer Lopez Says She and Ben Affleck 'Ride the Waves' with Their Blended Family of Teens
Sofia Richie Coronation Concert
Sofia Richie Rocks Regal Look to Watch Dad Lionel Richie at Coronation Concert Days After Her Honeymoon 
Emily Ratajkowski Jokes She’s ‘Picking Out a Husband’ While Attending F1 in Miami
Emily Ratajkowski Jokes She's 'Picking Out a Husband' While Attending Formula 1 in Miami
Elizabeth Hurley, Host and Global Ambassador for Estee Lauder Companies' Breast Campaign attends the 2023 Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party at The Glasshouse on May 09, 2023 in New York City.
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week