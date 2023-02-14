Jennifer Lopez Reveals She and Ben Affleck Got New Tattoos on First Valentine's Day as Married Couple

"Commitment is sexy," Jennifer Lopez wrote in a hashtag alongside Instagram photos shared on Valentine's Day that unveiled her and Ben Affleck's new tattoos

By
Published on February 14, 2023 11:36 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Coqn-isJypW/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D jlo Verified Commitment ♾️ Happy Valentine’s Day my love 🤍 (Look for more deets on VDay coming #OnTheJLo soon…) #CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow ; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seen during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Photo: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram; John Shearer/Getty

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have new ink!

On Tuesday, Lopez, 53, revealed that she and Affleck, 50, marked their first Valentine's Day as husband and wife by getting complementary tattoos.

A set of photos shared by Lopez features the Shotgun Wedding actress showing off her new tattoo — an infinity sign that appears to have the names "Jennifer" and "Ben" written in cursive. An arrow also goes through the middle of the symbol, which sits above Lopez's ribcage.

Lopez also posted a snap of Affleck's new ink. The Air actor's tattoo has two arrows crossing one another. The letter "J" is seen above the crossed arrows while the letter "B" is below.

Lopez also threw in a few fun photos of the pair, including one in which she and Affleck appear to recreate an iconic scene from her 2002 "Jenny from the Block" music video. In that picture, Affleck is seen with his hand on his wife's famous derrière as she smiles.

"Commitment ♾️ Happy Valentine's Day my love 🤍," Lopez captioned the photos, teasing that she would share more details in the near future in her On the J Lo newsletter.

She added the hashtags: "#CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow."

Lopez and Affleck walked down the aisle at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas just before midnight on July 16, months after revealing their engagement in April.

Last month, Lopez confessed that she and Affleck almost went another route.

"We were planning to get married in August in Savannah, the family was going to be there, everyone's going to be there and it was so stressful," Lopez said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while promoting her new movie Shotgun Wedding.

"A month before, and I don't know if you guys know this, but 20 years ago we were supposed to get married," she joked of her first engagement to the actor in 2002.

"I heard that, I read that," Kimmel joked about the couple's split just days before their September 2003 nuptials.

"It kind of all fell apart back then and this time, I absolutely had a little PTSD and so I was like, 'Is this happening?' " said Lopez.

"We were so happy, and of course it was happening, but I just felt like the wedding was so stressful and one day Ben just says, 'F--- it, let's just go to Vegas and get married tonight.' "

"I was just like, 'This is crazy, what are we doing?' " added Lopez, who went on to reveal that Affleck handled everything and reassured her he was "going to have everything set up."

"So then you get on a Spirit Airlines flight," Kimmel quipped, causing Lopez to chuckle.

"It was the best day of our lives," Lopez replied about her July wedding to the Oscar winner.

