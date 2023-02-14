Jennifer Lopez Reveals She and Ben Affleck Got New Tattoos on First Valentine's Day as Married Couple

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have new ink!

On Tuesday, Lopez, 53, revealed that she and Affleck, 50, marked their first Valentine's Day as husband and wife by getting complementary tattoos.

A set of photos shared by Lopez features the Shotgun Wedding actress showing off her new tattoo — an infinity sign that appears to have the names "Jennifer" and "Ben" written in cursive. An arrow also goes through the middle of the symbol, which sits above Lopez's ribcage.

Lopez also posted a snap of Affleck's new ink. The Air actor's tattoo has two arrows crossing one another. The letter "J" is seen above the crossed arrows while the letter "B" is below.

Lopez also threw in a few fun photos of the pair, including one in which she and Affleck appear to recreate an iconic scene from her 2002 "Jenny from the Block" music video. In that picture, Affleck is seen with his hand on his wife's famous derrière as she smiles.

"Commitment ♾️ Happy Valentine's Day my love 🤍," Lopez captioned the photos, teasing that she would share more details in the near future in her On the J Lo newsletter.

She added the hashtags: "#CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow."

Lopez and Affleck walked down the aisle at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas just before midnight on July 16, months after revealing their engagement in April.

Last month, Lopez confessed that she and Affleck almost went another route.

"We were planning to get married in August in Savannah, the family was going to be there, everyone's going to be there and it was so stressful," Lopez said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while promoting her new movie Shotgun Wedding.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Says Taking Ben Affleck's Last Name Is 'Romantic': 'We're Joined Together'

"A month before, and I don't know if you guys know this, but 20 years ago we were supposed to get married," she joked of her first engagement to the actor in 2002.

"I heard that, I read that," Kimmel joked about the couple's split just days before their September 2003 nuptials.

"It kind of all fell apart back then and this time, I absolutely had a little PTSD and so I was like, 'Is this happening?' " said Lopez.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We were so happy, and of course it was happening, but I just felt like the wedding was so stressful and one day Ben just says, 'F--- it, let's just go to Vegas and get married tonight.' "

"I was just like, 'This is crazy, what are we doing?' " added Lopez, who went on to reveal that Affleck handled everything and reassured her he was "going to have everything set up."

"So then you get on a Spirit Airlines flight," Kimmel quipped, causing Lopez to chuckle.

"It was the best day of our lives," Lopez replied about her July wedding to the Oscar winner.