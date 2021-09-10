Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make Glamorous Return to the Red Carpet Since Rekindling Romance
It's their first time back on a red carpet as a couple in over 15 years
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck set the red carpet ablaze at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.
Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, made a glamorous entrance at the premiere of the actor's new film, The Last Duel — their first red carpet appearance since rekindling their romance earlier this year.
Lopez brought out all the bling, wearing a white mermaid style Georges Hobeika gown with low deep V-neckline, accentuated with a string of Swarovski crystal embellishments. She accessorized with Cartier bracelet, earrings and ring featuring yellow diamonds, an embellished silver clutch, Jimmy Choo platforms and kept her glam soft, with loose waves and a smokey brown eye.
Affleck looked dapper in a standard black tuxedo with black shoes and bow tie.
The couple held hands and kissed as the photographers snapped their photo.
On Thursday, Lopez and Affleck arrived together at the annual event in Italy via private boat taxi ahead of the premiere for Ridley Scott's The Last Duel. Affleck wrote the film with good friend Matt Damon, who both star in the period drama alongside Adam Driver and Jodie Comer.
A source tells PEOPLE the pair were excited to go to Venice together. "They both have a busy fall coming up and enjoy spending as much time together as possible now," the source says. Adding: "Jennifer is very happy that she is able to join Ben in Venice. She is excited to be by his side and to support him. She loves the movie. They are still very happy together."
Lopez (who was previously dating Alex Rodriguez, 46) and Affleck (who was dating Ana de Armas, 33) rekindled their romance in April before going Instagram official in July for the singer's birthday. Since then, they've continued to grow even closer. A source previously told PEOPLE they "are in it for the long run" after the two brought their respective children to the Magic Castle in L.A.
"It's just a natural step that they all spend time together with the kids," the source added.
Affleck has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9. Meanwhile Lopez shares twins, Emme and Max, 13, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
"They are not trying to rush anything, but they want all the kids to get to know each other," the source added. "They are making the last few days of summer as fun as they can. Soon it's back to school and work."
The pair originally began dating in July 2002 after meeting on the set of their movie Gigli. They got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding just days before the original date and ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.
One of the last major red carpet moments before the split was at the premiere of Gigli in July 2003, when Lopez wore a plunging criss-cross brown gown and Affleck chose a dark suit with light blue shirt and tie.
A source told PEOPLE in May that their relationship is different this time around. "Time has passed, and they are each in a different place with children," the insider said.