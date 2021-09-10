It's their first time back on a red carpet as a couple in over 15 years

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make Glamorous Return to the Red Carpet Since Rekindling Romance

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck set the red carpet ablaze at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, made a glamorous entrance at the premiere of the actor's new film, The Last Duel — their first red carpet appearance since rekindling their romance earlier this year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lopez brought out all the bling, wearing a white mermaid style Georges Hobeika gown with low deep V-neckline, accentuated with a string of Swarovski crystal embellishments. She accessorized with Cartier bracelet, earrings and ring featuring yellow diamonds, an embellished silver clutch, Jimmy Choo platforms and kept her glam soft, with loose waves and a smokey brown eye.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Affleck looked dapper in a standard black tuxedo with black shoes and bow tie.

The couple held hands and kissed as the photographers snapped their photo.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Credit: Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

Jennifer Lopez and ben affleck attends the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

On Thursday, Lopez and Affleck arrived together at the annual event in Italy via private boat taxi ahead of the premiere for Ridley Scott's The Last Duel. Affleck wrote the film with good friend Matt Damon, who both star in the period drama alongside Adam Driver and Jodie Comer.

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 09: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 09, 2021 in Venice, Italy. Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

A source tells PEOPLE the pair were excited to go to Venice together. "They both have a busy fall coming up and enjoy spending as much time together as possible now," the source says. Adding: "Jennifer is very happy that she is able to join Ben in Venice. She is excited to be by his side and to support him. She loves the movie. They are still very happy together."

"It's just a natural step that they all spend time together with the kids," the source added.

Affleck has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9. Meanwhile Lopez shares twins, Emme and Max, 13, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck showing their love while walking at the Hamptons Beach New York a day before of the 4TH Of July Credit: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

"They are not trying to rush anything, but they want all the kids to get to know each other," the source added. "They are making the last few days of summer as fun as they can. Soon it's back to school and work."

The pair originally began dating in July 2002 after meeting on the set of their movie Gigli. They got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding just days before the original date and ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.

Gigli California Premiere Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

One of the last major red carpet moments before the split was at the premiere of Gigli in July 2003, when Lopez wore a plunging criss-cross brown gown and Affleck chose a dark suit with light blue shirt and tie.