Get a Sneak Peek at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding Details, from Her Shoes to the Gift Bags

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia wedding weekend was filled with lots of special touches.

Though they officially wed in Las Vegas in July, the couple saved their celebration with family and friends for Affleck's Georgia home on the Hampton Island Preserve, hosting a ceremony in front of those closest to them on Saturday.

"It all felt very special," a source told PEOPLE about the pair's Georgia nuptials.

Included in the couple's loved ones was Lopez's go-to glam squad, who made the trip to Georgia to be a part of the Marry Me star's big day. Stylist Rob Zangardi shared a carousel of photos from the weekend, including a picture of the crew who got Lopez ready for her walk down the aisle.

In addition to Zangardi, Lopez also had hairstylist Chris Appleton on hand, who previously did her hair for her Las Vegas wedding. Nail artist Tom Bachik, who gave Lopez a perfectly neutral manicure for Vegas, was also there. Makeup artist Mary Phillips and stylist Mariel Haenn — who works alongside Zangardi — rounded out the team.

Rob Zangardi/instagram

Alongside the photo Zangardi posted of the glam squad in Georgia, he also shared several other snapshots from the weekend, including one of what looks to be Lopez's bridal shoes. One of the photos includes a selection of white JLO Jennifer Lopez (the superstar's footwear line with DSW) heels in a variety of elegant styles — including a couple pairs with feathers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Rob Zangardi/instagram

The lavish weekend, which was attended by Affleck's longtime friends Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, director Kevin Smith and his wife, Jennifer, Clerks actor Jason Mewes and his wife, Jordan Monsanto, and top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife, model/actress Pia Miller, included gifts for the guests as well. While it's hard to say what might have been inside the gift bags that Zangardi shared on Instagram, the monogrammed burlap totes were no doubt put together with love for those who watched Lopez and Affleck say "I do."

Rob Zangardi/instagram

For her Georgia wedding, Lopez wore a white Ralph Lauren gown with a long, flowing train and veil at Saturday's ceremony, with Affleck in a tuxedo with a white jacket and black pants. Photographs showed them walking down a white aisle followed by their children. Popular podcaster and life coach Jay Shetty officiated the ceremony.

Lopez's custom gown by Lauren — who is also a Bronx, N.Y., native — featured cap sleeves, an open-back cutout and a flowing train with ruffle detailing. Lopez topped off her gorgeous bridal moment with a dramatic, sheer cathedral-length veil that added a regal feel to her look.

The couple weren't the only ones wearing white, though. The dress code was white, so guests also wore the bridal shade for the ceremony.

The pristine aesthetic continued throughout the event, which featured white chairs, along with a white walkway leading to a platform with a white piano and white wedding bell, situated under greenery.

chrisappleton1/Instagram; On The JLO

Lopez and Affleck previously married in a quick trip to Las Vegas in July. Even though it was a quiet affair, Lopez still wore two different wedding dresses, including one that she'd been saving for this special moment.

"I've had this dress for so many years, and I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day," Lopez revealed as she showed off the classic, boatneck design in an emotional clip shared in her On the JLo newsletter announcing the couple's big news.

Lopez changed into a high-fashion, stop-and-stare Zuhair Murad bridal gown at Vegas' iconic Little White Wedding Chapel. To exchange their "I dos," Lopez wore a white lace, off-the-shoulder design featuring long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice and fishtail train. She added a matching veil with lace trim to complete her look.