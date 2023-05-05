Jennifer Lopez Admits She Asks Husband Ben Affleck for Style Advice Before Red Carpet Events

 “Sometimes it’s not what I think too, which is funny,” revealed Lopez while appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 5, 2023 02:13 PM
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 ready to wear runway show held at The Huntington Museum
Photo: Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share a special bond, so much so they help each other select outfits for fancy events.

During an episode of Live with Kelly and Mark on Friday, the Mother actress, 53, opened up about her relationship with the Oscar-winning actor, 50, who she officially tied the knot with on Aug. 20.

When asked about how the two fashionably prepare for a red carpet event, the This Is MeNow singer confirmed that they do ask each other for advice.

"He doesn't come to the fittings or anything like that," explained Lopez, who recently attended the 2023 Met Gala in skin-baring cutout Ralph Lauren gown without her husband. "But, if I'm getting dressed and we're going to a red carpet or some big event I'm like, 'What do you think? This one or this one? Do you like this or do you like this?' Stuff like that."

Sometimes his feedback throws her off a bit and Lopez admits it's funny when it ends up not being what she thinks.

The superstar also revealed that the Argo actor doesn't have a specific preference when it comes to her looks — "It's just whatever looks the nicest or what he thinks looks the nicest in that moment," she shared.

But his guidance does come with some banter. "He'll joke with me sometimes and say, 'Where's the rest of the shirt?' And I'm like, 'No, this one doesn't have anything else."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the World Premiere of "AIR"
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

A few months ago, Affleck revealed that Lopez shaped his knowledge on fashion while he was filming for Air, a sports drama following the evolution of the Air Jordan line, Michael Jordan's famed collaboration with Nike.

"Oh, my God, she's brilliant," Affleck told The Hollywood Reporter in a cover story released in March. "She is incredibly knowledgeable about the way fashion evolves through the culture as a confluence of music, sports, entertainment and dance."

The actor-director added that his wife "helped me in talking about the way in which a part of the reason why Jordans [the shoes] were so meaningful is because culture and style in America is 90 percent driven by Black culture."

