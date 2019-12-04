Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Coolest $33 Earrings — Here's Where to Shop Them

Image zoom James Devaney/GC Images)

This may have been the year that all of Jennifer Lopez’s dreams came true. Just some of her major career accomplishments in 2019 alone include an Oscar buzz-worthy performance in Hustlers, slaying the Versace runway in Milan, and, of course, securing her spot in the highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira. But it’s also the year our dreams came true: J.Lo was just spotted rocking BaubleBar, one of our favorite affordable jewelry brands. We’re not crying, you’re crying.

As one of the most stylish stars in Hollywood, she managed to wear the budget-friendly Michel Drop Earrings with a luxe brown belted midi dress, black knee-high boots, and a Coach Tabby shoulder bag. But despite her high-end outfit, we were drawn to the sparkling pavé and gold earrings before we even knew they were in our price range — and on sale.

Image zoom

As if the earrings weren’t affordable enough to begin with (they are BaubleBar, after all), it just so happens that the Michel Drop Earrings are marked down to just $33 right now! As J.Lo recently told PEOPLE, “It’s been blessings on blessings on blessings,” and we can’t help but feel the same about scoring her exact earrings at this price.

Add these babies to your BaubleBar shopping cart quickly, because we have a feeling the rest of the fashion world is after a bit of Jennifer Lopez’s style, too.

Image zoom

Buy It! BaubleBar Michel Drop Earrings, $33 (orig. $44); baublebar.com