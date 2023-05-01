Jennifer Lopez Bares Her Abs in Velvet Halter Gown at Met Gala

"I wasn't sure about the hat, but now I'm kinda feeling it," Jennifer Lopez said of her Ralph Lauren Met Gala look

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

and
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on May 1, 2023 09:45 PM
Jennifer Lopez attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Jennifer Lopez's Met Gala look was fierce and feminine.

The singer, 53, walked the red carpet on Monday in a Ralph Lauren midriff-baring halter gown and pink silk satin skirt. The gown, including the floral collar, was made entirely by hand.

Towering platforms and black silk evening gloves rounded out her look.

She also accessorized with a leather beret trimmed with fishnet material, which she grew fond of on the carpet. "I wasn't sure about the hat, but now I'm kinda feeling it," she told La La Anthony for Vogue.

The Grammy nominee opened up to the outlet about late designer Karl Lagerfeld, to whom the theme and dress code is dedicated.

"I hate throwing around the world 'iconic' because everyone uses it so much, but he actually was such an iconic figure in fashion," she said. "When you think of the last 50 years, if you think of five people in fashion, he's one of them. What he did with Chanel for so long and keeping that brand so fresh, young and alive – he really was a genius."

Being a seasoned attendee at the star-studded event also means something to her younger self.

"I got to meet [Lagerfeld]. For a little girl from the Bronx who kinda aspired to be in the fashion world and to be an entertainer, to meet people like that was always such a dream to me," said Lopez. "So, it's a real honor to be here to celebrate him tonight."

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The exclusive affair is a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, formally titled, The Anna Wintour Costume Center — named after Vogue's editor-in-chief, who has been a chair member of the gala since 1995.

Officially titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," the 2023 Met Gala theme honors the famed German fashion designer who died in February 2019 at the age of 85.

According to a release from the Met, the exhibit will showcase approximately 150 of Lagerfeld's greatest outfits across his prolific six-decade career, including designs he made while working for brands like Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel and his own eponymous label.

Lopez worked closely with Ralph Lauren for the three bespoke bridal gowns worn to her Aug. 20 wedding to husband Ben Affleck in Georgia.

For her ceremony look, the superstar walked down the aisle in a custom Ralph Lauren collection gown crafted with 1,000 handkerchiefs to create a voluminous ruffle skirt. She added a cathedral-length veil to the regal look.

Lopez then changed into a chandelier pearl gown with featured micro-pleats of silk tulle, pearl embellishments and Swarovski crystal detailing. 30 artisans worked to hand-embroider the one-of-a-kind, open-back design across 700 hours.

The bride's third custom Ralph Lauren gown featured a sleek mermaid silhouette and a removable hood. The look also had a keyhole neckline embellished with Swarovski crystals of varying sizes.

