Jennifer Lopez Bares Her Abs in a Sparkly Bra Top and Maxi Skirt on 'The Mother' Red Carpet

The actress-singer also shared a steamy kiss with husband, Ben Affleck, at the movie’s premiere in Los Angeles

Published on May 11, 2023 12:38 PM
Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'The Mother'
Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

The actress and her husband, Ben Affleck, stopped traffic at the premiere of her Netflix movie The Mother in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Lopez, who walked the carpet with Affleck and gave him a big smooch for the cameras, rocked a gorgeous cream sequin three-piece custom co-ord from Brunello Cucinelli featuring a bikini-style top with matching floor-length blazer and maxi skirt, showcasing her stellar abs.

She paired the look with large sparkly hoop earrings and a chic cream Tyler Ellis clutch. Lopez wore her hair half up and half down, with the front slicked back to showcase her smokey eye makeup and nude lip. Affleck, 50, kept it classy and simple in a black suit and white shirt.

While walking the carpet, the actress, 53, opened up about being a mom while talking to reporters. "I mean, it's everything, right?," said Lopez. "I remember when I wasn't a mother, I didn't understand it at all." Lopez is mom to 15-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, 54.

Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'The Mother'
Jennifer Lopez. Emma McIntyre/WireImage

"I remember apologizing to friends of mine at that time who had kids, I was like, 'Why don't you do this with your kids?' And then once I had kids, I was like, 'I'm so sorry. I had no idea,' " she revealed.

The multi-hyphenate also showed some skin earlier this year when she was announced as the face of the steamy new Intimissimi spring/summer campaign in March.

The stunning campaign features photos of the star modeling different pieces from the new collection including silk bras, underwear, PJs and kimonos.

Jennifer Lopez and US actor Ben Affleck arrive for the premiere of "The Mother"
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

In a press release, Lopez revealed she discovered the brand while traveling in Italy last year.

"I love Italy — the people, the fashion, the culture, the food and the storied history," she said. "When I discovered Intimissimi, I was immediately drawn to their precious silks, romantic lace, beautiful cuts, flattering fits and intricate designs."

"I'm proud to be an Intimissimi woman and honored that they view me as someone who emulates their own qualities of confident, lively and strong," Lopez continued.

According to the brand, Lopez is the perfect representation of an Intimissimi woman. "Today's women are savvy, successful role models who inspire us to work hard and follow our dreams. Lopez is the ultimate ambassador for Intimissimi as she brings a strong and modern sexiness to the brand and communicates their core values."

