Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Lisa Rinna Dressing Up as Her for Halloween: 'She Looked Awesome'

Jennifer Lopez is showing some love to Lisa Rinna‘s Hallowen recreation of her iconic jungle-print Versace dress.

The Hustlers star, who stole the Milan fashion show in September with a more naked version of her famous 2000 Grammys dress, revealed to Access Hollywood last week that she was informed of Rinna’s recreation by her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

“I saw that on Instagram. Actually Alex showed it to me. He was like ‘Look!’ It was really, really cute. She looked awesome,” Lopez, 50, said.

Rinna, 56, debuted the iconic look last weekend with several posts on Instagram. “Jenny from the block. 💚 Halloween 2019,” she captioned one video as she walked in the dress to the music of Lopez’s hit “Jenny from the Block.”

In another post, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared three images of her stunning replication with the caption, “Just incase you missed it……🎃👻🎃👻.”

She replicated the J.Lo look at the star-studded Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills last weekend. Other attendees included Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Cindy Crawford, Paris Hilton and Kaitlynn Carter.

In September, Lopez closed out the Versace Spring 2020 fashion show in Milan by wearing an updated version of the “naked” dress, which got a standing ovation and left jaws on the floor as she crossed the catwalk.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the jungle print, the team at Versace revived the resort-inspired pattern in its original, tropical green color palette. And the brand’s mastermind Donatella Versace made sure to join Lopez on the catwalk for her final bow.

Image zoom Scott Gries/ImageDirect; Jacopo Raule/Getty

In a recent video for her YouTube channel, Lopez reflected on the impact the dress had when she first hit the carpet at the 2000 Grammys.

“All of a sudden you start hearing a little murmur. I’m thinking, it’s the Grammys. It has to be somebody famous behind us,” she laughed remembering stepping out of her car. “It was a frenzy. The flashes started going in a way that it’s not usually. There was an extra kinetic energy there. I was like what the hell is going on? I had no idea it was about this dress.”

After the carpet, she ran backstage to present the first award of the evening with David Duchovny. “Me totally unsuspecting, walk out and as I walk out my dress, the wind hits it. It blows open slightly, so now I am like bare here and bare here! All of a sudden, again, a slow murmur and everybody starts clapping. We get an ovation for just standing there!” she added. “In that moment, that dress became something that people still reference.”

Image zoom Jacopo Raule/Getty

Although Lopez ultimately did not win a Grammy that night, the next morning she found herself on the cover of every major newspaper across the country, with all headlines pointing to the dress seen around the world — and Google.

“And small and in the corner was Santana won 11 Grammys. I was like, this man just broke records but people want to know about this dress!” she laughed. “It was the craziest thing. But it just goes to show you the power of fashion.”