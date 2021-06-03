The superstar (and brand ambassador) will make a cameo during the fashion house's winter presentation, which features a live runway show from Shanghai

Jennifer Lopez Lip Syncs to 'We Got the Beat' in Coach's Latest Presentation — Watch the Clip

Jennifer Lopez is putting her spin on The Go-Go's 1981 classic "We Got the Beat" in a special episode of "Coach TV: Live From Shanghai" — part of the fashion house's immersive winter presentation on Thursday, featuring a runway show broadcast live from Shanghai.

In the preview clip (shared exclusively with PEOPLE) the multi-hyphenate star and Coach ambassador, 51, drives through a big city, down a country road and over snow-covered mountains in a vintage convertible as she lip syncs along to the '80s song.

With her hair effortlessly blowing in the wind — and a Coach handbag covered in the iconic "C" logo in the passenger seat — Lopez embodies the brand's free-spirited, all-American aesthetic throughout.

Hot 41 Countdown ft. Jennifer Lopez Credit: Coach

The label also collaborated with other Coach Family members including Jeremy Lin, Yang Zi, Kōki, Xiao Wen Ju and Rickey Thompson for this season's episode of "Coach TV: Live From Shanghai."

Coach's winter collection, which will be presented at the historic Shanghai Exhibition Center, marks creative director Stuart Vevers' vision of a "more honest approach to seasonality, building on and re-presenting ideas from Fall's story of creature comforts, tactility and softness," a press release states.

The new line captures the wave of excitement felt around the world as COVID-19 mask mandates and social distancing restrictions start to lift. It features retro nylon skiwear, lamé cocktail dresses and blouses adorned with lace and velvet designed for post-pandemic nights of dressing up and going out.

"Our winter collection is inspired by a sense of adventure and our hopes for tomorrow. Building on and re-representing ideas from Fall, it debuts a more honest approach to seasonality whilst expressing my vision for winter, an ode to the attitude of a new generation in Shanghai," Vevers said in a statement.

He continued, "The experience I envisioned for our return to the runway combines all that we loved about live shows in the past with all that we've learned in the past year. It brings together our Coach Family around the world and reflects our commitment to imagining differently and constantly evolving."