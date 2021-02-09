Jennifer Lopez and Coach Are Here to Show You Big Bags Are Making a Comeback with New Campaign

Jennifer Lopez is a modern day Mary Poppins in her latest Coach campaign, with so much talent up her sleeve and a bag as oversize and playful as the Disney character's iconic magic carpet tote.

Photographed by Juergen Teller and starring Camila Morrone, Binx Walton, Paloma Elsesser and Quincy alongside the "Let's Get Loud" singer, the new spot introduces the label's Pillow Tabby — a "sensual" new take on Coach's classic shoulder bag, named after its "plush, pillow-like silhouette and soft Napa leather fabrication."

It also spotlights an oversize version of the Pillow Tabby, custom-made for the light-hearted campaign, and sees the Coach Family hugging and embracing the bag with affection.

"I thought Juergen would be great to photograph this campaign," Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers said in a statement. "He has a uniquely tongue-in-cheek approach and I knew he could capture the warm, intimate and playful point of view that celebrates the special qualities of our Pillow Tabby bag."

Image zoom Credit: Juergen Teller/Coach

The multi-hyphenate star and her family also appeared in a Coach campaign video shared exclusively with PEOPLE. The scenic clip captures three generations of love, as Lopez explains what the term "modern family" means to her.

"There's not one single definition," the star says, while modeling a mustard sweater dress, a multi-colored fur coat and a beige crew neck sweater. "It's not about perfection. It's about acceptance, where everyone can be their true, authentic selves around each other. I mean, look at us!"

In exclusive behind-the-scenes photos, the Hustlers actress can be seen posing on a tire swing with her kids, embracing her mother and sharing a sweet moment with Emme, who wore a white t-shirt, light-jeans and a chocolate brown puffer for the shoot.

Coach announced in November 2019 that the "Dinero" singer would join celebs including Jordan and Selena Gomez, as a global face of the brand. She made her campaign debut earlier this month, starring in the brand's Spring/Summer 2020 ad campaign. Lopez has since fronted ads for the Coach CitySoul sneakers and the Pre-Fall 2020 collection featuring chambray fabrics embossed with the brand's signature "C" logo.