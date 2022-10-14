Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck look stylishly smitten!

The couple, who wed on July 16, arrived at Thursday's Ralph Lauren show in Southern California in matching all-black ensembles.

At the show, which celebrated the World of Ralph Lauren and the Spring 2023 collections, Lopez, 53, donned a sleek pinstripe dress, completing the look with a classic black fedora and matching clutch.

Affleck, 50, complemented his wife in a black suit with a matching black tie and button-up. The two were photographed holding hands, as the Marry Me star and Tender Bar actor looked lovingly into each other's eyes.

They are well-known fans of Ralph Lauren.

Lopez turned to the fellow Bronx native to design a wedding capsule that featured three custom gowns for her Georgia wedding celebration on Aug. 20.

She walked down the aisle in a gown with over 1,000 handkerchiefs that were attached to the dress by hand. She added a cathedral-length veil to the regal look.

Lopez later changed into a chandelier pearl gown with micro-pleats of silk tulle, pearl embellishments and Swarovski crystal detailing. Thirty artisans worked to hand-embroider the one-of-a-kind, open-back design across 700 hours.

Her third look featured a sleek mermaid silhouette and a removable hood.

The groom also wore Ralph Lauren Couture at the wedding, sporting a white tuxedo jacket, black trousers and a matching bow-tie.

Lopez thanked Lauren for his designs in an edition of her On the JLo newsletter, writing, "The dresses were dreamy… thank you Ralph Lauren 🤍."

Lopez has turned to the design team at Ralph Lauren for a number of big red carpet moments, including the 2021 Met Gala — a romantic night out for the couple, who had rekindled their romance months before. They had an instantly iconic moment when Affleck (also clad in Ralph Lauren) and Lopez kissed through their masks for a photo.

At the 2019 CFDA Awards, Lopez accepted the Fashion Icon Award in a custom, abs-baring Ralph Lauren two-piece, featuring a turtleneck crystal embellished crop top that showed off her toned midriff and a dramatic skirt featuring a sporty drawstring waist and statement-making train.

"I love fashion," Lopez said on the carpet at the event. "Growing up in the Bronx loving fashion, to be here tonight amongst all these designers and artists and to be honored for what I love to do anyway, it's like a dream."