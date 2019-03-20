Their future is bright!

Hot off their engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are already back to business, bringing their star power and electricity to celeb-loved eyewear brand Quay Australia's latest campaign.

A week after returning to New York from their celebratory Bahamas getaway, the global icon, 49, and the baseball star-turned-entrepreneur, 43, are announcing their new collaboration with Quay Australia, marking their first fashion gig as a pair .

“It’s always easy when we get to do things together,” Lopez tells PEOPLE exclusively of shooting the sexy campaign photos alongside Rodriguez in Miami. “We always wind up laughing out loud.”

Not only is the world’s sexiest couple starring in Quay’s new campaign, the sunglasses brand is also releasing two collections inspired by the stars, Quay x JLo and Quay x ARod. “We’ve both been wearing them for such a long time,” says Rodriguez. “It was very organic.” Of posing in the $60-and-under styles, Lopez says, “We wanted to bring our confidence and strong sense of self-expression to the brand. It was a lot of fun to do.”

Lopez adds that the Quay collab “felt natural” as she’s been wearing the brand since 2015. Making the campaign even more organic, the couple shot down in Miami, a city where they’ve laid a foundation for their families, including Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10 (with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis) and Lopez’s 11-year-old twins Max and Emme (with ex-husband Marc Anthony).

“I’ve had a love affair with Miami for many years, and now it’s our city – it’s our second home,” she says.

For the fashion icon, sunglasses are a huge part of her wardrobe and add “instant swag” to any outfit. Her favorite look from women's collection, which offers a variety of different shapes and sizes, including classic aviators and flirty cat eyes retailing for $55 to $60, is the “Get Right” shield style.

“Sunglasses are the one thing you can wear to the gym or for a night out, and they give you an instant cool factor,” Lopez adds.

As for Rodriguez, he loves playing up his mood with his choice of sunglasses.

“All of the sunglasses in the line fit a different mood and a different vibe,” she shares. “I can match them up with anything, whether I’m wearing jeans or a suit or a tux. Quay has something for everyone and every occasion — and its affordable.”

