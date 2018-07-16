Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Super-Stylish Date Night Looks

J.Lo and A.Rod may have only been together for one year, but they've quickly become one of Hollywood's most stylish couples. Whether they're going casual in sweats or full glam on the red carpet, this couple is a sartorial force to be reckoned with

Kaitlyn Frey
July 16, 2018 01:00 PM
<p>J.Lo looked red hot House of CB mini dress and gold Christian Louboutin pumps while A.Rod looked dapper in a khaki suit after the couple finished up a late night gym session on June 14.</p>
Girl On Fire

J.Lo looked red hot House of CB mini dress and gold Christian Louboutin pumps while A.Rod looked dapper in a khaki suit after the couple finished up a late night gym session on June 14.

Photographer Group/Splash News
<p>The denim-loving couple were hand-in-hand while leaving a dinner date at Craig&#8217;s in L.A., where J.Lo complemented her distressed style with a see-through ivory blouse, crocodile skin Herm&eacute;s Birkin and a cream sweater tossed over her arm on March 8.</p>
Denim Duo

The denim-loving couple were hand-in-hand while leaving a dinner date at Craig’s in L.A., where J.Lo complemented her distressed style with a see-through ivory blouse, crocodile skin Hermés Birkin and a cream sweater tossed over her arm on March 8.

All Access Photo/Splash News
<p>A week after spending <a href="https://people.com/music/jennifer-lopez-alex-rodriguez-celebrate-thanksgiving-together/">Thanksgiving with their children</a> in the country, the couple jetted back to the city and bundled up in long coats to enjoy a dinner date at Nello restaurant on November 30th.&nbsp;</p>
Hand in Hand

A week after spending Thanksgiving with their children in the country, the couple jetted back to the city and bundled up in long coats to enjoy a dinner date at Nello restaurant on November 30th. 

Splash News
<p>Jennifer looked classy as ever in a head-to-toe red ensemble and geometric sunglasses with a playful red, black and leopard print handbag and she held onto A.Rod&#8217;s hand tightly as the couple walked through Midtown in N.Y.C. on September 26th.&nbsp;</p>
Lady In Red

Jennifer looked classy as ever in a head-to-toe red ensemble and geometric sunglasses with a playful red, black and leopard print handbag and she held onto A.Rod’s hand tightly as the couple walked through Midtown in N.Y.C. on September 26th. 

Splash News Online
<p>Rodriguez supported his girlfriend at a celebration held in honor of her TV show, wearing a classic black suit while Lopez opted for a slinky bright blue dress with a super high slit and a whole lot of cutouts on September 20th.&nbsp;</p>
World of Dance

Rodriguez supported his girlfriend at a celebration held in honor of her TV show, wearing a classic black suit while Lopez opted for a slinky bright blue dress with a super high slit and a whole lot of cutouts on September 20th. 

Splash News Online
<p>The couple cuddled up for an end-of-weekend selfie J.Lo shared on August 22nd before getting back on the working grind. &#8220;Love our weekends&#8230;🌺🌺🌺. Now back to work!! <a href="https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/riseandgrind/">#riseandgrind</a>&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/workhardhavefun/">#workhardhavefun</a> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/livelovelaugh/">#livelovelaugh</a>,&#8221; she <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BYGT7C1lTvy/?taken-by=jlo">captioned</a> the romantic pic.&nbsp;</p>
Cozy Up

The couple cuddled up for an end-of-weekend selfie J.Lo shared on August 22nd before getting back on the working grind. “Love our weekends…🌺🌺🌺. Now back to work!! #riseandgrind #workhardhavefun #livelovelaugh,” she captioned the romantic pic. 

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram
<p>J.Lo and A.Rod looked Hamptons chic on August 12th at the Apollo in the Hamptons event this weekend, with Jennifer wearing a bell sleeve Zuhair Murad romper and Alex in a blue blazer and white jeans.&nbsp;</p>
Weekend In The Hamptons

J.Lo and A.Rod looked Hamptons chic on August 12th at the Apollo in the Hamptons event this weekend, with Jennifer wearing a bell sleeve Zuhair Murad romper and Alex in a blue blazer and white jeans. 

Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
<p>The pair attended the wedding of Sophie Lasry and Alex Swieca wearing red-carpet-worthy apparel, with Lopez in a teal Hamel gown featuring a high collar, plunging cutout and lengthy train while A-Rod opted for a classic black tux on August 6th.</p>
Wedding Guest Glamour

The pair attended the wedding of Sophie Lasry and Alex Swieca wearing red-carpet-worthy apparel, with Lopez in a teal Hamel gown featuring a high collar, plunging cutout and lengthy train while A-Rod opted for a classic black tux on August 6th.

XactpiX/Splash News
<p>The couple, who just<a href="https://people.com/celebrity/jennifer-lopez-birthday-message-alex-rodriguez/"> celebrated back-to-back birthdays</a>, got back on the gym grind on July 28th together wearing sweats, sneakers and tees after partying hard last week.&nbsp;</p>
Work Hard, Play Hard

The couple, who just celebrated back-to-back birthdays, got back on the gym grind on July 28th together wearing sweats, sneakers and tees after partying hard last week. 

Splash News Online
<p>These birthday babes don&#8217;t feel the need to get all dressed up each time they go out. After biking throughout N.Y.C., J.Lo and A.Rod grabbed a quite bite to eat at Bar Pitti in the West Village in comfy workout gear on July 26th.&nbsp;</p>
Low Key Lunch

These birthday babes don’t feel the need to get all dressed up each time they go out. After biking throughout N.Y.C., J.Lo and A.Rod grabbed a quite bite to eat at Bar Pitti in the West Village in comfy workout gear on July 26th. 

Splash News
<p>J.Lo rang in 48 alongside her beau and fellow Leo birthday boy (his 42nd is three days later) wearing a sexy semi-sheer cutout mini with black birds covering her braless breasts in Miami on July 23rd.&nbsp;</p>
Birthday Bliss

J.Lo rang in 48 alongside her beau and fellow Leo birthday boy (his 42nd is three days later) wearing a sexy semi-sheer cutout mini with black birds covering her braless breasts in Miami on July 23rd. 

Source: Alex Rodriguez/Instagram
<p>The couple continued their dual birthday celebrations with a romantic dinner at&nbsp;Prime 112 in Miami on July 23rd, where Jennifer went braless (and showed a hint of sideboob) in a tucked in white tank and Milly trousers while Alex kept it classy in a crisp white button up and buttoned blazer.&nbsp;</p>
Whiteout

The couple continued their dual birthday celebrations with a romantic dinner at Prime 112 in Miami on July 23rd, where Jennifer went braless (and showed a hint of sideboob) in a tucked in white tank and Milly trousers while Alex kept it classy in a crisp white button up and buttoned blazer. 

Gustavo Caballero/GC Images
<p>While attending the MLB All Star Game on July 9th, the couple wore very Miami-appropriate looks: J.Lo in a sexy burgundy mini with a leather top and A.Rod in a crisp white dress shirt tucked into dark denim.</p>
Game Day Attire

While attending the MLB All Star Game on July 9th, the couple wore very Miami-appropriate looks: J.Lo in a sexy burgundy mini with a leather top and A.Rod in a crisp white dress shirt tucked into dark denim.

<p>Alex made his return to Yankee Stadium on July 7th in a pastel button-up and khakis, while girlfriend Jennifer wore a pale blue blazer and ripped L&#8217;Agence jeans.</p>
Bronx Bombers

Alex made his return to Yankee Stadium on July 7th in a pastel button-up and khakis, while girlfriend Jennifer wore a pale blue blazer and ripped L’Agence jeans.

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram
<p>Both Jennifer and Alex kept their outfits classic and simple for their date on the Upper East Side in N.Y.C. on July 7th. The&nbsp;<em>Shades Of Blue</em> actress wore a fitted white tank tucked into flowing wide leg pants and platform heels, while the former Yankee wore a standard button-down and khakis.</p>
Keeping It Simple

Both Jennifer and Alex kept their outfits classic and simple for their date on the Upper East Side in N.Y.C. on July 7th. The Shades Of Blue actress wore a fitted white tank tucked into flowing wide leg pants and platform heels, while the former Yankee wore a standard button-down and khakis.

Splash News Online
<p>For July 4th, J.Lo channeled the fireworks she saw at the annual Macy&#8217;s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular with her gold embroidered black gown with two sky high slits up each of her legs. A.Rod, on the other hand, went for an all-white monochromatic ensemble.&nbsp;</p>
Baby You're A Firework

For July 4th, J.Lo channeled the fireworks she saw at the annual Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular with her gold embroidered black gown with two sky high slits up each of her legs. A.Rod, on the other hand, went for an all-white monochromatic ensemble. 

<p>We don&#8217;t know if it was planned, but Jennifer and Alex looked super matchy matchy in light-colored tips, jeans (Jennifer&#8217;s are by <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=498385.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=19544&amp;RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.motherdenim.com%2Fnew-arrivals%2Fdazzler-shift-your-treat-or-mine&amp;u1=POFASjlodatenightKFJULY">Mother</a>) and sneakers on a low-key Sunday stroll in the Hamptons on June 25th.</p>
Matchy Sunday Stroll

We don’t know if it was planned, but Jennifer and Alex looked super matchy matchy in light-colored tips, jeans (Jennifer’s are by Mother) and sneakers on a low-key Sunday stroll in the Hamptons on June 25th.

<p>The couple looked happier than ever in their Instagram scrapbook of their European vacation. On June 19th, Alex wrapped his arms around Jennifer&#8217;s waist for a photo op, where she was wearing a cute black crop top and he sported sunnies.</p>
Bae-cation

The couple looked happier than ever in their Instagram scrapbook of their European vacation. On June 19th, Alex wrapped his arms around Jennifer’s waist for a photo op, where she was wearing a cute black crop top and he sported sunnies.

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram
<p>Comfort was key for the couple while vacationing in Paris on June 18th. They toured the City of Lights &#8212; and ate ice cream! &#8212; wearing basic V-neck tees, loose-fitted pants and white sneakers.</p>
Getting Touristy

Comfort was key for the couple while vacationing in Paris on June 18th. They toured the City of Lights — and ate ice cream! — wearing basic V-neck tees, loose-fitted pants and white sneakers.

<p>That same day in Paris, Jennifer switched out her previous look for a white crop top, red sweatpants, a sporty bomber and black slides. (Did she spill ice cream on her other white pants?!)</p>
Quick Outfit Change

That same day in Paris, Jennifer switched out her previous look for a white crop top, red sweatpants, a sporty bomber and black slides. (Did she spill ice cream on her other white pants?!)

<p>While A.Rod stuck with his standard outfit of choice, Jennifer glowed in a patterned ankle-length Gucci dress, strappy nude sandals and aviators in Paris on June 17th.</p>
Glowing in Gucci

While A.Rod stuck with his standard outfit of choice, Jennifer glowed in a patterned ankle-length Gucci dress, strappy nude sandals and aviators in Paris on June 17th.

Best Image/BACKGRID
<p>Jennifer wore a romantic multicolored chiffon gown and a neutral trench coat for a Mother&#8217;s Day dinner date with her beau (in a classy periwinkle suit and plaid shirt) in N.Y.C on May 14th.&nbsp;</p>
Mother's Day Date

Jennifer wore a romantic multicolored chiffon gown and a neutral trench coat for a Mother’s Day dinner date with her beau (in a classy periwinkle suit and plaid shirt) in N.Y.C on May 14th. 

<p>J.Lo stood out next to her boyfriend in a purple, orange and silver flower-covered trench coat and platform heels on May 8th.</p>
Flirty Florals

J.Lo stood out next to her boyfriend in a purple, orange and silver flower-covered trench coat and platform heels on May 8th.

<p>The duo made their <a href="https://people.com/style/jennifer-lopez-alex-rodriguez-met-gala/">first major red carpet debut</a>&nbsp;together as a couple at this year&#8217;s <a href="https://www.people.com/met-gala">Met Gala</a>&nbsp;on May 1st, where Jennifer&nbsp;wore a pastel blue Valentino cape gown with massive Harry Winston diamond hoop&nbsp;earrings and a Judith Leiber Couture clutch and Alex sported a Tom Ford tux.&nbsp;</p>
Red Carpet Debut

The duo made their first major red carpet debut together as a couple at this year’s Met Gala on May 1st, where Jennifer wore a pastel blue Valentino cape gown with massive Harry Winston diamond hoop earrings and a Judith Leiber Couture clutch and Alex sported a Tom Ford tux. 

Neilson Barnard/Getty
<p>After J-Rod walked the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art steps at the Met Gala, Jennifer switched out of her glamorous gown and into an Art Deco-themed sequined mini dress and long trench coat for the after party at Boom Boom Room in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
After The Party Is The Afterparty

After J-Rod walked the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art steps at the Met Gala, Jennifer switched out of her glamorous gown and into an Art Deco-themed sequined mini dress and long trench coat for the after party at Boom Boom Room in N.Y.C. 

Splash News Online
<p>By now, it&#8217;s clear J.Lo and A.Rod don&#8217;t mind dressing similarly &#8212; on April 30th, the night before the <a href="https://www.people.com/met-gala">Met Gala</a>, they were spotted leaving Cipriani in N.Y.C. wearing matching tucked-in black tops, navy pants and boots.</p>
Doing A Double Take

By now, it’s clear J.Lo and A.Rod don’t mind dressing similarly — on April 30th, the night before the Met Gala, they were spotted leaving Cipriani in N.Y.C. wearing matching tucked-in black tops, navy pants and boots.

THE GROSBY GROUP
<p>Looking like twins in their matching black aviators, J-Rod kept their color palettes to a minimum, wearing an all-black look featuring a Max Mara coat (Jennifer) and a deep navy suit (Alex) on April 24th.</p>
All Neutral

Looking like twins in their matching black aviators, J-Rod kept their color palettes to a minimum, wearing an all-black look featuring a Max Mara coat (Jennifer) and a deep navy suit (Alex) on April 24th.

<p>Jennifer looked radiant wearing a pale blue midi dress and matching coat while she walked hand-in-hand with Alex &#8212; who wore a chic pink button-up himself &#8212; as they left Rockefeller Center in N.Y.C on April 24th.</p>
Pretty In Pastel

Jennifer looked radiant wearing a pale blue midi dress and matching coat while she walked hand-in-hand with Alex — who wore a chic pink button-up himself — as they left Rockefeller Center in N.Y.C on April 24th.

Gotham/GC Images
<p>The couple even looked great in their workout gear after hitting it hard at the gym on April 21st.</p>
Post-Sweat Session

The couple even looked great in their workout gear after hitting it hard at the gym on April 21st.

Splash News Online
<p>On April 18th, they showed off their different style personalities: Alex stuck with a tan sweater and neutral plaid pants, while Jennifer played with bright bold colors in her cropped floral trousers and vibrant red pumps.</p>
Opposites Attract

On April 18th, they showed off their different style personalities: Alex stuck with a tan sweater and neutral plaid pants, while Jennifer played with bright bold colors in her cropped floral trousers and vibrant red pumps.

<p>J.Lo showed off her curves in a red-on-red look, featuring a long-sleeved crop top that tied around the neck with high-waisted pants and pointed toe pumps on April 3rd.&nbsp;</p>
Monochromatic Magic

J.Lo showed off her curves in a red-on-red look, featuring a long-sleeved crop top that tied around the neck with high-waisted pants and pointed toe pumps on April 3rd. 

SplashNews
<p>The couple looked just like every other New Yorker as they strolled around the city on April 2nd sporting their winter jackets, jeans and sunglasses.</p>
All Bundled Up

The couple looked just like every other New Yorker as they strolled around the city on April 2nd sporting their winter jackets, jeans and sunglasses.

MEGA
<p>Even early in their relationship, Jennifer and Alex looked like pure couple goals as they hid from the rain together in matching khaki looks while leaving a restaurant in N.Y.C. on March 31st.</p>
Perfect Pairing

Even early in their relationship, Jennifer and Alex looked like pure couple goals as they hid from the rain together in matching khaki looks while leaving a restaurant in N.Y.C. on March 31st.

James Devaney/GC
