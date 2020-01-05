Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments

Is there anything J. Lo hasn’t won an award for? The multi-hyphenate entertainer was honored with the Fashion Icon Award at the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards in June 2019, and naturally showed up dressed to impress (and to make us wonder how many crunches we’d need to do to get abs like that).

Understandably, her proud fiancé couldn’t take his eyes off her either. “The 🔥 of my 👁,” he wrote on Instagram. “There are icons…but there is only one Jennifer Lopez, ladies and gentlemen. #CFDA.”