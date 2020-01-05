Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments

To kick off awards season, Lopez brought the drama — and her dapper fiancé, of course — to the first red carpet of the decade, arriving to the Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala in a floral-print Richard Quinn gown with a flowing train.
The Golden Globe-nominated actress was honored with the Spotlight Award for her Hustlers performance at the Jan. 2 gala, where her notoriously dedicated Instagram fiancé Rodriguez made sure to commemorate the special evening with a slew of photos of his leading lady.
Her playful purse may only be worth $10,000, but the “Dinero” singer and Rodriguez looked like a million bucks at the Hustlers premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.
Is there anything J. Lo hasn’t won an award for? The multi-hyphenate entertainer was honored with the Fashion Icon Award at the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards in June 2019, and naturally showed up dressed to impress (and to make us wonder how many crunches we’d need to do to get abs like that).
Understandably, her proud fiancé couldn’t take his eyes off her either. “The 🔥 of my 👁,” he wrote on Instagram. “There are icons…but there is only one Jennifer Lopez, ladies and gentlemen. #CFDA.”
Lopez’s stunning silver ensemble almost distracted us from another sparkler: her 16-carat engagement ring!
Two months after their romantic Bahamas engagement, the couple stepped out for their first red carpet as an engaged couple at the 2019 Met Gala.
Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who’s the cutest couple of them all? The dashing duo were all smiles at the 2019 Academy Awards, where Lopez presented. Fast forward to the 2020 Oscars and the superstar is widely expected to be nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her turn in Hustlers.
J-Rod, as the couple is affectionately nicknamed, has made a tradition of posting behind-the-scenes shots of themselves en route to red carpets, and the 2019 Grammy Awards were no exception. “Who is more flashy tonight? Me or Jen?” the dad-of-two wrote on Instagram.
The duo hit the red carpet in show-stopping looks: Lopez in an instantly iconic wide-brimmed hat, and Rodriguez in a pink-and-emerald tux.
*Live footage of our reaction to seeing the red-hot couple’s daring ensembles.*
The happy couple shared a silly moment ahead of the December 2018 premiere of her film Second Act.
Rodriguez blended into the sea of paparazzi while working to hit his fiancée’s best angles on the carpet.
Look at that lean! The man is a professional.
The duo cracked each other up while posing for photos ahead of the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, where the mom-of-two took home the prestigious Video Vanguard Award.
Another red carpet, another opportunity for Rodriguez to show off his skills. Someone give this man an award already! (I guess having a camera roll full of pictures of Lopez is its own reward.)
The pair looked as perfect together as ever while they walked their second Met Gala red carpet in 2018.
The couple went ultra-glam as they hit the red carpet for the 2018 TIME 100 Gala, where Lopez — who was honored on the annual list of 100 of the world’s most influential individuals — gave an epic performance.
Ahead of their red carpet debut at the 2017 Met Gala, Lopez — who dazzled in a pastel blue Valentino gown — shared a sweet selfie of her and her “macho bello” en route to Fashion’s Biggest Night.
Rodriguez proved his Instagram boyfriend potential early on in the evening, and it seems to have served him well!
Only one month after going public with their relationship, the couple looked adorably loved-up on the carpet — and nearly three years later, their adoring gazes are still melting our hearts.