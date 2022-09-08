Lifestyle Style Jennifer Lopez's Classic Striped Dress from Her Wedding Weekend in Georgia Is Fall Fashion Inspiration There are so many ways to wear this timeless print By Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan Instagram Website Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.Follow her on Instagram. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 8, 2022 03:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Jennifer Lopez. Photo: OnTheJLo and John Russo If there's one thing we can count on Jennifer Lopez for, it's to make fashion all her own. The newlywed — who recently shared gorgeous photos of her romantic wedding weekend in Georgia with her On the JLo newsletter fan base — took a traditional pattern (in this case, blue and white stripes) and added a glamorous twist to her look in true JLo fashion. As you may have seen, the star wore a series of elegant Ralph Lauren gowns to celebrate her big day, and this strapless number with its thigh-high slit and voluminous skirt was a standout, for sure. As with all things by Ralph Lauren, the design exuded elevated Americana vibes thanks to those crisp classic stripes, and we're suddenly inspired to incorporate this timeless pattern into our wardrobe now more than ever. Meghan Markle Promoted Her New Podcast in a High-End Striped Blouse That Looks So Similar to This $120 Version After all, blue and white stripes always look tasteful and polished in any setting, and as the Marry Me actress demonstrated, the unassuming pattern is perfectly capable of turning heads, too. We rounded up several stylish options that feature the charming pattern, including daytime dresses, everyday tops, and a classic button-down shirt that's fitting for fall. This preppy Vineyard Vines boatneck top would look smart with jeans, overalls, and trousers for cool weather, as would this sleek nautical-inspired tee by Caslon. For a dress option, we have our eyes squarely focused on this striped Karen Kane dress, which is currently on sale at Nordstrom. The flattering silhouette would look incredible all year round — styled with leather sandals or mules to close out summer, or paired with knee-high boots and layered under a cozy knit cardigan when temperatures inevitably drop later this season. Shop these striking blue and white striped items below to look as lovely as JLo did during her wedding weekend. Nordstrom Buy It! Karen Kane Stripe Shirt Dress, $112.80 (orig. $188); nordstrom.com Amazon Buy It! Make Me Chic Sleeveless Boho Maxi Dress, $34.99–$42.99; amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! Vineyard Vines Simple Boatneck Top, $49.50; nordstrom.com Amazon Buy It! Pretty Garden Striped Pleated Dress, $20.99–$34.99; amazon.com Abercrombie & Fitch Buy It! Abercrombie Oversized Poplin Button-Up Shirt, $60; abercrombie.com Nordstrom Buy It! Caslon Ballet Neck Elbow-Sleeve Tee, $25; nordstrom.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.