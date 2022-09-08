Jennifer Lopez's Classic Striped Dress from Her Wedding Weekend in Georgia Is Fall Fashion Inspiration

There are so many ways to wear this timeless print

Published on September 8, 2022 03:00 AM

Jennifer Lopez ben affleck wedding
Jennifer Lopez. Photo: OnTheJLo and John Russo

If there's one thing we can count on Jennifer Lopez for, it's to make fashion all her own.

The newlywed — who recently shared gorgeous photos of her romantic wedding weekend in Georgia with her On the JLo newsletter fan base — took a traditional pattern (in this case, blue and white stripes) and added a glamorous twist to her look in true JLo fashion.

As you may have seen, the star wore a series of elegant Ralph Lauren gowns to celebrate her big day, and this strapless number with its thigh-high slit and voluminous skirt was a standout, for sure. As with all things by Ralph Lauren, the design exuded elevated Americana vibes thanks to those crisp classic stripes, and we're suddenly inspired to incorporate this timeless pattern into our wardrobe now more than ever.

After all, blue and white stripes always look tasteful and polished in any setting, and as the Marry Me actress demonstrated, the unassuming pattern is perfectly capable of turning heads, too. We rounded up several stylish options that feature the charming pattern, including daytime dresses, everyday tops, and a classic button-down shirt that's fitting for fall.

This preppy Vineyard Vines boatneck top would look smart with jeans, overalls, and trousers for cool weather, as would this sleek nautical-inspired tee by Caslon.

For a dress option, we have our eyes squarely focused on this striped Karen Kane dress, which is currently on sale at Nordstrom. The flattering silhouette would look incredible all year round — styled with leather sandals or mules to close out summer, or paired with knee-high boots and layered under a cozy knit cardigan when temperatures inevitably drop later this season.

Shop these striking blue and white striped items below to look as lovely as JLo did during her wedding weekend.

Stripe Long Sleeve Shirtdress
Nordstrom

Buy It! Karen Kane Stripe Shirt Dress, $112.80 (orig. $188); nordstrom.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> Stripes GTL
Amazon

Buy It! Make Me Chic Sleeveless Boho Maxi Dress, $34.99–$42.99; amazon.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> Stripes GTL
Nordstrom

Buy It! Vineyard Vines Simple Boatneck Top, $49.50; nordstrom.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> Stripes GTL
Amazon

Buy It! Pretty Garden Striped Pleated Dress, $20.99–$34.99; amazon.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> Stripes GTL
Abercrombie & Fitch

Buy It! Abercrombie Oversized Poplin Button-Up Shirt, $60; abercrombie.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> Stripes GTL
Nordstrom

Buy It! Caslon Ballet Neck Elbow-Sleeve Tee, $25; nordstrom.com

