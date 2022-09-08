Jennifer Lopez's Classic Striped Dress from Her Wedding Weekend in Georgia Is Fall Fashion Inspiration

If there's one thing we can count on Jennifer Lopez for, it's to make fashion all her own.

The newlywed — who recently shared gorgeous photos of her romantic wedding weekend in Georgia with her On the JLo newsletter fan base — took a traditional pattern (in this case, blue and white stripes) and added a glamorous twist to her look in true JLo fashion.

As you may have seen, the star wore a series of elegant Ralph Lauren gowns to celebrate her big day, and this strapless number with its thigh-high slit and voluminous skirt was a standout, for sure. As with all things by Ralph Lauren, the design exuded elevated Americana vibes thanks to those crisp classic stripes, and we're suddenly inspired to incorporate this timeless pattern into our wardrobe now more than ever.

After all, blue and white stripes always look tasteful and polished in any setting, and as the Marry Me actress demonstrated, the unassuming pattern is perfectly capable of turning heads, too. We rounded up several stylish options that feature the charming pattern, including daytime dresses, everyday tops, and a classic button-down shirt that's fitting for fall.

This preppy Vineyard Vines boatneck top would look smart with jeans, overalls, and trousers for cool weather, as would this sleek nautical-inspired tee by Caslon.

For a dress option, we have our eyes squarely focused on this striped Karen Kane dress, which is currently on sale at Nordstrom. The flattering silhouette would look incredible all year round — styled with leather sandals or mules to close out summer, or paired with knee-high boots and layered under a cozy knit cardigan when temperatures inevitably drop later this season.

Shop these striking blue and white striped items below to look as lovely as JLo did during her wedding weekend.

Nordstrom

Karen Kane Stripe Shirt Dress, $112.80 (orig. $188); nordstrom.com

Amazon

Make Me Chic Sleeveless Boho Maxi Dress, $34.99–$42.99; amazon.com

Nordstrom

Vineyard Vines Simple Boatneck Top, $49.50; nordstrom.com

Amazon

Pretty Garden Striped Pleated Dress, $20.99–$34.99; amazon.com

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie Oversized Poplin Button-Up Shirt, $60; abercrombie.com

Nordstrom

Caslon Ballet Neck Elbow-Sleeve Tee, $25; nordstrom.com

